This program is tailored specifically for students from Indigenous communities, providing financial support towards post-secondary education towards the students' chosen career aspirations.

TORONTO, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Today TD Bank Group (TD) and AFOA Canada are pleased to announce the 25 recipients of the TD Scholarship for Indigenous Peoples. This inaugural roster of successful applicants includes students from communities coast to coast.

"We are proud to support students on their journey towards achieving their academic goals for their chosen career path," said Doris Bear, Vice President of Indigenous Banking at TD Bank Group. "The TD Scholarship for Indigenous Peoples provides students from Indigenous communities with financial support to explore the benefits of a post-secondary education as well as summer work experience offers."

This scholarship program, which launched in November 2022, is managed by AFOA Canada, a not-for-profit led by Indigenous Peoples.

"We believe the TD Scholarship for Indigenous Peoples will be transformational in the lives of the students," said Terry Goodtrack, President and CEO of AFOA Canada. "It can help set them up for success towards achieving their academic goals for their chosen career path."

"I'm excited to be a recipient of the TD Scholarship for Indigenous Peoples, and not just about the financial support during my studies, but also the valuable opportunities that I will be exposed to," said Blaise Arkle, a recipient who will be attending Mount Royal University in Calgary in September. "I'm especially looking forward to the networking opportunities that the award will open up for me."

Each of the 25 successful applicants will receive $10,000 per year for up to four years to cover tuition costs, as well as an additional $5,000 per year for up to four years to cover living expenses. Recipients will also be offered summer internship opportunities with TD to gain valuable work experience, aligned with their career aspirations. The summer internship opportunities will be available to these scholarship students throughout their time as a scholarship recipient. These students will also receive an offer for full-time employment after the successful completion of their studies.

The scholarship is available to students who are members/citizens of a First Nation, Métis, or Inuit community. Applicants must be permanent residents of Canada and have applied for or are currently enrolled in a full-time, minimum two-year program with an approved post-secondary institution in Canada.

TD and AFOA Canada will hold a celebration for the 25 successful applicants in August.

Visit TD or AFOA Canada to learn more about this year's recipients and for complete information about the TD Scholarship for Indigenous Peoples, including eligibility requirements. Applications for 2024 scholarships will be available online starting September 2023.

This year's recipients are*:

Andrea Yellow-Horn , Piikani First Nation, AB

, Piikani First Nation, AB Blaise Arkle , Métis Nation of Manitoba , MB

, Métis Nation of , MB Chantisse Smoke, Fishing Lake First Nation, SK

Chett Monague , Chimnissing ( Beausoleil First Nation ), ON

, Chimnissing ( ), ON Cheylyne Murphy, Métis Nation of British Columbia , BC

, BC Danielle Adjun , Kugluktuk, NU

, Elizabeth Raine , Maskwacis ( Louis Bull Tribe ), AB

, Maskwacis ( ), AB Hayden Yaremko , Métis Nation of Manitoba , MB

, Métis Nation of , MB Jaden McGregor , Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation, ON

, Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation, ON Jesse Muckle , Witset First Nation, BC

, Witset First Nation, BC Jrayanna Voyageur, Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, AB

Justin Long , Métis Nation of British Columbia , BC

, Métis Nation of , BC Kaitlyn Gaudon , Qalipu Mi'kmaq First Nation, NL

, Qalipu Mi'kmaq First Nation, NL Katelyn Kalai , Coral Harbour, NU

, Keyanna Hansen , Buffalo Narrows, SK

, Kianna Bear-Hetherington , Sitansisk (St. Mary's First Nation), NB

, Sitansisk (St. Mary's First Nation), NB Lana-Maude Boucher , Métis Nation of Ontario, ON

, Métis Nation of Larashia Falcon , Red Pheasant Cree Nation , SK

, , SK Rebecca Kragnes , Métis Nation of Alberta , AB

, Métis Nation of , AB Sasha Merasty , Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation , SK

, , SK Sophie David , Métis Nation of Manitoba , MB

, Métis Nation of , MB Sydney Allison , Oshkigmong (Curve Lake First Nation), ON

, Oshkigmong (Curve Lake First Nation), ON Taylor Campbell , Wikwemikong First Nation, ON

, Wikwemikong First Nation, ON Tina Houle , Saddle Lake Band & WhiteFish Lake First Nation, AB

*There are 25 recipients. However, at the time of issue, only 24 recipient names were available for publication.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 16 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.9 trillion in assets on April 30, 2023. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Ci Ci Fan, Manager, Corporate Communications, [email protected]; Toni Baggos, AFOA Canada, [email protected], 613-722-5543