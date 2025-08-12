Survey finds 79% new Canadians who have applied for credit say it's challenging to build a credit history here

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - As Canadians continue to navigate evolving economic realities, a new TD survey shows that newcomers who arrived in Canada within the last five years face challenges when it comes to the country's credit system. Among new Canadians surveyed who have applied for credit, three in five (59 per cent) agree they would have a more positive living experience in Canada if they had better access to credit and 79 per cent say it is difficult for newcomers to start building a credit history.

Although these challenges are widely reported across the new Canadian community, it does not appear they are due to lack of understanding around the need for credit. According to the survey, 68 per cent of new Canadians say they were familiar with credit scores before arriving and 92 per cent believed it would be important to build a credit history here.

When asked what types of credit new Canadians have applied for, the top three were credit cards (92 per cent), car loans (18 per cent) and mortgages (13 per cent) according to consumers surveyed.

"For newcomers beginning their lives in Canada, getting off to a strong financial start can be incredibly challenging without access to the credit they need," said Muhammad Kara, Associate Vice President, New to Canada, Everyday Advice Journey, at TD. "We recognize just how critical it is for new Canadians to build a credit history as they establish themselves and set the foundation for their future here."

Credit challenges raise concerns

Despite their understanding of the importance of credit scores, new Canadians have identified significant barriers to entry around developing a strong credit history.

The survey found 80 per cent of new Canadians had applied for credit since arriving and, among them, 82 per cent surveyed faced challenges during the application process. These challenges included a limited knowledge of credit card rewards programs (35 per cent), a lack of knowledge of the Canadian financial system (31 per cent) and only being able to qualify for a lower credit limit/loan amount, which was not sufficient for their needs (31 per cent).

These barriers can cause stress and unease, with two-thirds (66 per cent) surveyed who have applied for credit expressing they are concerned about their Canadian credit history.

The impacts of a new credit reality

One-in-five (22 per cent) new Canadians surveyed who applied for credit do not feel they have enough access to it to maintain a comfortable lifestyle.

Because of a lack of access to credit, new Canadians surveyed have identified:

Increased financial stress or anxiety (29 per cent)

Limited ability to take out loans (28 per cent)

Higher interest rates (27 per cent)

Difficulty securing housing (27 per cent)

Inability to save or invest for future goals (24 per cent)

"Our survey revealed just how impactful credit challenges can be for Canadian newcomers. With many new Canadians experiencing stress and anxiety, loan access restrictions, or difficulty achieving their unique financial goals, the need for tailored solutions is evident," added Kara. "TD is here to help new Canadians with the financial advice and tools they need, no matter where they are in their journey."

Credit education and solutions

When asked what would help them build or improve their credit history in Canada, one-in-three (34 per cent) newcomers surveyed pointed to better access to financial advisors who understand the unique needs of new Canadians.

To support Canadian newcomers on their financial journey, such as navigating the Canadian credit system, TD offers a range of tools, resources and access to expert advice including:

About the TD Survey

This survey was undertaken by The Harris Poll Canada. It ran from the 25th to 29th of March 2025, with 265 randomly selected Canadian adults who have been living in Canada for 0-5 years. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of ±6.0%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.9 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 18 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $2.1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2025. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Please contact Sanjana Bari at [email protected]