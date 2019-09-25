The 2019 Gérard-Parizeau Award goes to economist Claude Montmarquette

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - HEC Montréal is pleased to announce that the 2019 Gérard-Parizeau Award is being presented to Claude Montmarquette, Professor Emeritus of Economics at the Université de Montréal.

The prestigious award, accompanied by a cash prize of $30,000, is presented alternately by HEC Montréal and the Université de Montréal. This year it salutes Professor Montmarquette's exceptional contribution in the field of economic issues related to education.

The winner of the Gérard-Parizeau Award is invited to deliver an address at tonight's award ceremony at HEC Montréal. Professor Montmarquette will be speaking on public and private investment in education as one of the basic elements of human capital, in a talk entitled "De l'analyse économique aux politiques publiques en économie de l'éducation" (From economic analysis to public policies in education economics). He considers education to be central to individuals' freedom and a contributor to economic growth, as well as a tool for promoting equal opportunity. He will examine a number of issues, from keeping students in school to educational choices and social inequality in terms of educational choices. He will also discuss aspects of public policies associated with these themes.

About Claude Montmarquette

Professor Montmarquette holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Chicago. He is a CIRANO Fellow (Centre for Interuniversity Research and Analysis on Organizations) and a Professor Emeritus of Economics at the Université de Montréal. He held the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec Chair in Experimental Economics at the Université de Montréal and was CIRANO President and CEO for more than seven years.

He has written or edited 10 books, 80 scientific papers and over 60 public policy papers.

Over the course of his career, Professor Montmarquette has been a guest professor at several universities. He chaired and sat on many committees for the Quebec government and was a member of many other national and international committees. He has been a member of the Royal Society of Canada since 1998 and of the Order of Canada since 2013. In 2013 he also received Queen's Jubilee Medal from Queen Elizabeth II and was awarded an honorary PhD from McGill University. He was promoted to Commander of the Ordre de Montréal in 2016, and was named an Officer of the Ordre national du Québec in 2019.

About the Gérard Parizeau Fund and Award

The Gérard Parizeau Fund was created in 2000 as a tribute to Gérard Parizeau, an outstanding figure in the Quebec insurance industry.

The Fund presents the Gérard Parizeau Award to researchers, professors or other leading lights in the fields of management, economics or history, in recognition of the value and originality of their thinking and their work.

The winner is chosen by a nine-member jury, consisting of the Dean of the Faculty of Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies at the Université de Montréal, a representative of the Director of HEC Montréal, three members of the Parizeau family and four academic experts. The annual award is presented alternately by HEC Montréal and the Université de Montréal.

About HEC Montréal

HEC Montréal is an internationally renowned business school, with some 14,000 students, and trains more than 7,000 executives and managers every year. The School holds many prestigious accreditations, and offers over 100 programs of study from the bachelor's to doctoral levels. It is one of the most active business schools in Canada in terms of research, thanks to 23 research and knowledge transfer units and 31 research chairs, including 7 Canada Research Chairs and 1 industrial chair. With a faculty of 293, HEC Montréal offers programs in several languages and attracts students from 156 countries. Since its founding in 1907, the School has trained more than 91,000 students in all fields of management.

