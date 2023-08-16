The 2SLGBTQIA+ communities and their allies claim: « Never Without Our Pride! »

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The 17th edition of the Fierté Montréal Festival, presented by TD, in collaboration with Loto-Québec, took place from August 3 to 13, 2023 and saw over 450,000 participants celebrate gender and sexual diversity.

With record registration of 15,500 marchers, the Pride Parade commemorated the fights and victories of the past, honoured those who preceded us and put a spotlight on the demands of 2SLGBTQIA+ organizations. A crowd of over 200,000 people gathered along the streets of downtown Montréal demonstrating that pride is inextinguishable. Faced with a hike in hate and discrimination, our communities and allies sent a clear message: Never without our pride!

Fierté Montréal amplifies the voices of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities and, during the Community Days, presented by Air Canada, its mission was attained: a record participation of over 180 2SLGBTQIA+ and allied organizations from Montréal and all over Québec made it possible for over 145,000 visitors to get to know their work on August 11 and 12.

Despite several rainy days, the free outside artistic events celebrated the creativity and resilience of our communities, at Jardins Gamelin from August 3 to 6, and on the main site, the Olympic Park Esplanade from August 9 to 13. In total, more than 65,000 festivalgoers enjoyed a multidisciplinary offer ranging from concerts to comedy, from drag shows to dance parties. More than 150 artists – many emerging, indigenous and from racialized groups – took the various stages.

A 2023 innovation, nine shows at Club Soda, National and in SAT's Satosphère were all sold out. A series of conferences featuring issues faced by the 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, imagined and organized in collaboration with them, was a resounding success.

Fierté Montréal wishes to extend a warm thank you to its four Grand Marshals, Christiane Taubira, Hetera Saskya Caïla Estimphil, Scott Wabano and Yannick Nézet-Séguin, people who, thanks to their commitment, their talent and their work, inspire and contribute to the improvement of the lives of 2SLGBTQIA+ people. Fierté Montréal also highlighted the remarkable influence of the recipients of the John Banks Award, which recognize the contribution of individuals or groups who have contributed to the influence, defense and advancement of 2SLGBTQIA+ struggles, Laura Yaros; the Claude-Tourangeau Award, presented to an individual or organization for outstanding contribution to the fight against serophobia, Alexandra de Kiewit (posthumous award); and the Bâtisseur Award, which recognizes the significant contribution of individuals and organizations who have worked to defend the rights of 2SLGBTQIA+ people in Montréal and Québec, Barbada.

Never Without Our Partners

Fierté Montréal is grateful to its faithful and more recent partners: TD Bank Group, a partner since 2008, Loto-Québec, Government of Canada, Gouvernement du Québec, Ville de Montréal, Tourisme Montréal, Rogers, Trojan, SAQ, Air Canada, Bubly, Radio-Canada, Prime Video, STM, Bud Light, Hydro-Québec, Puerto Vallarta, Fugues, MTL Dans la poche, La Presse, CTV, Virgin Radio, Énergie, Rouge, Le Devoir, Publicité Sauvage, Cult, Shaun Proulx Media, Parc olympique, Partenariat du Quartier des spectacles, RÉMI and SDC Village Montréal.

About Fierté Montréal

Since 2007, Fierté Montréal amplifies the voices of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities to assure their representation, their inclusion and the recognition of their rights in society. Catalysts for social change, our Festival, our community initiatives, as well as our artistic and cultural projects celebrate the creativity and resilience of our communities. Mindful of and in collaboration with 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, we call attention to their fights and realities in the wider public and the institutions.

Fierté Montréal is based in Tio'tia:ke, on the unceded territory of the Kanien'kehá:ka Nation. We recognize them as the custodians of the lands and waters on which we gather. Tio'tia:ke is historically known as a gathering place for many First Nations, and today a diverse Indigenous population, as well as other peoples, reside here. It is with respect for the connections to the past, present, and future that we recognize the ongoing relationships between Indigenous Peoples and others in the Montréal community.

