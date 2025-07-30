Fierté Montréal clarifies its position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

MONTREAL, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - In light of the widespread suffering, loss of human life, and growing international calls for an immediate and lasting peace in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Fierté Montréal condemns the ongoing genocide in Gaza, expresses solidarity with the Palestinian people, and calls for the lives of 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals in Palestine, and everywhere in the world—to be respected and protected.

Fierté Montréal's position on violence of any kind inflicted upon marginalized populations or communities—especially 2SLGBTQIA+ communities— has always been clear: we denounce all forms of violence, we amplify the voices of queer communities who, on our stages and in our spaces, express their support for oppressed peoples, particularly the Palestinian people, and their opposition to genocide. The work of Fierté Montréal is rooted in a long-standing movement to fight oppression, and we acknowledge the pain expressed by queer communities in Montréal since the beginning of the conflict in Gaza.

Accordingly, and in line with our zero-tolerance policy for hate speech and incitement to violence, and to ensure that the Fierté Montréal Festival remains a safe and celebratory space for everyone, the Board of Directors of Fierté Montréal has made the decision to deny participation in the Pride Parade to organizations spreading hateful discourse. This measure is taken in the context of a complex geopolitical situation and stems from our commitment to preserving the emotional and physical safety of our communities.

This decision is an ethical one: we refuse to allow the spaces of the Fierté Montréal Festival to be instrumentalized in the context of a conflict that involves major violations of fundamental human rights.

The Fierté Montréal Festival remains a space for all 2SLGBTQIA+ people, regardless of their cultural background, origin, beliefs, or any other prohibited grounds of discrimination under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Fierté Montréal will continue to welcome all those who share its values with respect and openness.

Fierté Montréal is in full preparation mode for a festive, inspiring, and safe event for the more than 400,000 participants expected. The Festival will culminate on August 10 with the highly anticipated Pride Parade under the theme "Blossom here, now."

On behalf of the Board of Directors, the executive team, the dozens of staff members working day and night, and the hundreds of contractors and volunteers committed to creating an extraordinary festival experience, we wish you a beautiful event.

Fierté Montréal will not be commenting further on the conflict.

About Fierté Montréal

Since 2007, Fierté Montréal has been amplifying the voices of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities to ensure their representation, inclusion, and the recognition of their rights in society. As agents of social change, our festival, community initiatives, and cultural and artistic programming celebrate the creativity and resilience of our communities. In close collaboration with 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, we highlight their struggles and lived realities to the public and institutions alike.

Fierté Montréal's activities take place in Tiohtià:ke, on the unceded territory of the Kanien'kehá:ka Nation. We recognize them as the custodians of the lands and waters on which we gather. Tiohtià:ke has long been a gathering place for many First Nations, and today it is home to a diverse Indigenous population, alongside other peoples. With respect for past, present, and future, we honour the continued relationships between Indigenous Peoples and all members of the Montréal community.

