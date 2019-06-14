That's a Rap! TSN, CTV, CTV News Channel, and CP24 Provide Live Coverage of THE RAPTORS CHAMPIONSHIP PARADE, Monday

– National simulcast of THE RAPTORS CHAMPIONSHIP PARADE begins Monday, June 17 at 10 a.m. ET on TSN, CTV, CP24, and CTV News Channel, with special coverage beginning at 9 a.m. on TSN –

– Hosted by James Duthie and Lisa LaFlamme, coverage features TSN's Raptors panel of Rod Black, Leo Rautins, Sam Mitchell, and Jack Armstrong, with several Bell Media talent reporting live from the parade route –

– Coverage will be streamed live on TSN.ca, CTV.ca, CP24.com, and CTVNews.ca –

TORONTO, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - After 24 long years, the Toronto Raptors are the 2019 NBA Champions following their Game 6ix victory over the Golden State Warriors on TSN and CTV last night, and to the victors go the spoils. TSN and CTV are pleased to announce that the networks will carry complete coverage of THE RAPTORS CHAMPIONSHIP PARADE, airing in a national live simulcast on Monday, June 17 at 10 a.m. ET on TSN, CTV, CP24 and CTV News Channel, with special coverage starting on TSN at 9 a.m. ET on TSN.

TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can live stream all of the festivities on TSN.ca/Live and the TSN app. Coverage of the parade will also be streamed live on CTV.ca, CP24.com CTVNews.ca, and simulcast on CTV News Channel and CP24 beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

Broadcast Talent

TSN and CTV's coverage of THE RAPTORS CHAMPIONSHIP PARADE will feature the below talent:

