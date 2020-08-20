All 164 Theatres and 10 Entertainment Venues Across Canada Open as of This Friday

Welcoming Guests Back to the Big Screen with Exciting New Releases like Tenet and The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, one of Canada's leading entertainment and media companies, will be the first of the major film exhibitors in the world to reopen its entire circuit of theatres when its remaining theatres open this Friday. From coast-to-coast, all 164 Cineplex theatres and 1,687 screens across Canada will be open as of tomorrow, including the Company's 22 VIP Cinemas locations.

To welcome movie-lovers back to the big screen, theatres will be showing exciting North American firsts, including the highly anticipated Christopher Nolan film Tenet in Cineplex theatres August 27, with special advance screenings the night before. Plus, new releases The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run and Unhinged are in theatres now. Advance tickets for Tenet, as well as tickets for other new films, are available at Cineplex.com or on the Cineplex app.

"As Canada's only national film exhibitor, we are proud to safely welcome movie-lovers back for some much-deserved fun and escape. For over 100 years we've entertained our guests and we are so excited to get back to what we do best," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "I want to assure our guests and employees that alongside this great milestone, we have implemented industry-leading health and safety protocols and will continue updating and evolving our practices as necessary to keep everyone healthy and safe. Thank you, Canada, for your kindness and your trust in us."

Cineplex's top priority continues to be the health and safety of its employees and guests and creating a safe, comfortable and welcoming environment. All theatres are open with enhanced safety and cleaning measures as well as procedures to allow for physical distancing both inside and outside auditoriums.

Across all its businesses Cineplex has implemented best practices and learnings from global counterparts and worked in partnership with leading public health and infectious disease experts to maximize safety precautions for all team members and guests. Some of these new measures include:

Offering reserved seating in all auditoriums; seating options are automatically blocked off to ensure proper distance in every direction between guests

Reducing capacity in all auditoriums to allow for physical distancing

Enhancing cleaning practices throughout its facilities, with particular focus on high-contact surfaces, restrooms and seats

Encouraging debit and credit payments

Ensuring employees and guests have the personal protective equipment they need and respecting all locally and municipally mandated guidelines

Making hand sanitizer readily available for guests and employees throughout its buildings.

For more information, visit your local theatre page on the Cineplex site and Cineplex's new landing page that outlines the Company's safe reopening.

The company began its safe reopening in Alberta on June 26. Since then, Cineplex has taken a phased approach to reopening its circuit of theatres and entertainment venues across the country. The Rec Room and Playdium locations are also now open with enhanced safety and cleaning measures. For more information, visit The Rec Room's new health and safety landing page and Playdium's new health and safety landing page.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. As a leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes millions of guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location-based entertainment ("LBE") venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media "CDM") and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group "P1AG"). Additionally, Cineplex operates an LBE business through Canada's newest destinations for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and entertainment complexes specifically designed for teens and families (Playdium). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

