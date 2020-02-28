TG VIP: Giant Tiger continues Loyalty program expansion

"TG VIP provides Giant Tiger an effective way to connect with our customers and engage with them both digitally and in-store," says Paul Wood, President & COO, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "Providing expanded savings opportunities through our loyalty rewards program will help our current and future customers make Giant Tiger their retailer of choice and allow us to provide them more value every day."

"We are delighted to announce the expansion of our loyalty program to the Quebec market," says Cindy-Lynn Steele, Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Marketing, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "We successfully launched to Ontario last fall and after seeing the exciting level of engagement, we are eager to offer this program to even more customers." explains Steele. "We anticipate this program will be well received and we look forward to serving our loyal customers and new customers with even more savings every day."

How does it work? Download the app or sign up on your computer!

Available on both Android and iOS devices, the Giant Tiger app is free and easy to download. Once customers login, they can search their TG VIP deals, browse the weekly flyer, and shop gianttiger.com. At the store customers can simply scan the "stripes" barcode or provide their phone number to activate the deals at checkout.

To sign up on your computer, simply visit www.tigregeant.com/viptg and follow the instructions.

Exclusive weekly deals

New deals are loaded every Wednesday with discounts on groceries, fashion and home essentials. These deals are in addition to the Giant Tiger flyer.

VIP Perks

Members receive member only perks including exclusive contests and sweepstakes, as well as partnership benefits such as restaurant and sporting events savings.

For more information visit: tigregeant.com/viptg

About Giant Tiger

Giant Tiger is the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, committed to providing on-trend family fashions, groceries and everyday household needs. Known as Canada's best-kept secret, the privately held company has over 250 locations across Canada and employs approximately 9,300 team members. You can also shop online at gianttiger.com. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. The friendly stores with the iconic yellow logo are not only where Canadians shop more and spend less, but also are proud to be known as retailer of choice. #ForYouForLess #GTCommunityProud #GTCanadaProud

