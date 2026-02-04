– To date, the campaign has raised more than $350,000 for Kids Help Phone. –

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Giant Tiger Stores Limited and Kids Help Phone (KHP) are proud to launch its fourth-year exclusive pink shirt in support of Anti-Bullying Day, created in collaboration with the Ottawa Art Gallery (OAG). Featuring a youth-designed graphic by Ottawa artist Hailey-Lynn, selected through an OAG-led workshop, the shirt is available now in select Giant Tiger stores and online at GiantTiger.com, with 100% of profits raised from the sale of this shirt donated to KHP to support e-mental health services for youth across Canada.

Last summer, the OAG hosted a youth workshop for artists aged 15–25, facilitated by illustrator and comic book artist Andy Akangah. Participants created original shirt designs, with all works to be featured in a public exhibition at the OAG from January 17 to April 12, 2026. Hailey-Lynn's standout design entitled Be the Light was selected as the official artwork for this year's shirt.

"Partnerships like this help amplify youth voices because it's truly created by youth, for youth," said Andy Akangah, Illustrator, Comic Book Artist, and Workshop Facilitator. "As a self-taught artist, I know how hard it can be to find guidance early on, so being able to share what I've learned and create space for young artists to explore their voices is incredibly meaningful. We're not speaking for them, we're giving them the tools, the platform, and the support to tell their own stories, especially around issues like mental health and belonging. What's just as powerful is how much they teach me in return; their creativity, honesty, and perspective are inspiring every time."

"The Ottawa Art Gallery knows art can open doors for young voices, transform communities and change lives. This Anti-Bullying Day collaboration with Giant Tiger and Kids Help Phone places youth creativity at the forefront of an imperative national conversation about kindness, mental health, and community care. Through it, young artists are able to share their perspectives and help other youths across Canada feel seen, heard, and supported, which is so deeply important," said Alexandra Badzak, Director and CEO, Ottawa Art Gallery.

KHP is Canada's only national 24/7, free, confidential, and multilingual e-mental health service. As the country's virtual care expert, KHP offers millions of youth support in any moment of need, through phone, text, and online services. Youth across Canada can connect any time at KidsHelpPhone.ca.

"Bullying can have a lasting impact on a young person, and access to support in the moment can be life-changing," said Jenny Yuen, Group Head & Executive Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Government Relations. "Hailey-Lynn's powerful design is a reminder of the strength and creativity young people bring to conversations about mental health. Through Giant Tiger's ongoing commitment and this powerful youth-designed initiative, more young people across Canada will know they're not alone and that help is always within reach. Every shirt sold helps ensure youth can connect to free, confidential support whenever they need it most."

As a longtime partner of KHP, Giant Tiger is proud to support programs that help young people access critical services, including crisis response texting, professional counselling, Live Chat counselling, and peer-to-peer support. Through its Anti-Bullying campaign, Giant Tiger has raised more than $350,000 to date to help fund KHP e-mental health services, creating real impact in communities across Canada.

"Giving back has always been part of who we are at Giant Tiger, and this collaboration is one of the ways we come together to support the communities we proudly serve," said Alison Scarlett, Head of PR, Communications, and Corporate Responsibility, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "With more than 260 locally owned stores across Canada, it's our store owners, Team Tiger members, and customers who help turn these initiatives into real impact for youth in their communities. Together, we've raised more than $350,000 to help fund Kids Help Phone's e-mental health services, demonstrating the meaningful difference we can make when we work together. Each shirt also includes a detachable Kids Help Phone contact card that can be shared or saved, ensuring support is accessible when it matters most and highlighting how these programs continue to create lasting change for youth across Canada."

To learn more about the new design and Giant Tiger's partnerships with Kids Help Phone and the Ottawa Art Gallery, click HERE.

About Kids Help Phone:

Kids Help Phone (KHP) is Canada's only free, national, 24/7, multilingual and confidential e-mental health service for youth to get help and Feel Out Loud. Since 1989, KHP has been the empowering, trusted changemaker giving young people's feelings, big and small, a non-judgmental place to go through personalized well-being solutions. A made-in-Canada, global leader, KHP continually evolves by blending data, innovation and technology with real human support and clinical knowledge to unlock the hope young people need to thrive in their world. Explore help for all the feelings at KidsHelpPhone.ca.

Need help now? Call 1-800-668-6868 or text CONNECT to 686868.

About the Ottawa Art Gallery (OAG):

The Ottawa Art Gallery is situated on traditional Anishinābe Aki and is Ottawa's municipal art gallery and cultural hub. Located in Ottawa's downtown core, the expanded Gallery is a contemporary luminous cube designed by KPMB Architects and Régis Côté et associés. OAG supports artists at all stages of their careers through exhibitions, mentorships, acquisitions, funding, and recognition, working in collaboration with partners such as the University of Ottawa, Bruyère Health, the National Gallery of Canada, and Giant Tiger.

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is committed to delivering more than great deals on family fashion, everyday household items, and grocery essentials. The proudly Canadian company is dedicated to a culture of affordability through low prices, community support, and empowering its locally-owned franchises. The privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in store or online at GiantTiger.com, Giant Tiger is where low prices, amazing finds, and community support come together to be Canada's place to save more money.

