OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Giant Tiger Stores Limited is proud to announce the launch of its fourth-year partnership with national Indigenous charity Indspire to create an exclusive orange shirt and raise awareness for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Featuring a one-of-a-kind design by Two-Spirit Ojibwe artist Patrick Hunter, the shirt is available now at select Giant Tiger stores and GiantTiger.com, with 100% of profits raised from the sale of this shirt being donated to Indspire in support of the Learning from the Past Fund. This fund provides bursaries to Indigenous post-secondary students pursuing an education in Indigenous Studies and Languages.

Featuring author and activist Phyllis Webstad, Patrick Hunter, and Indspire Laureates, click HERE to watch how the partnership is driving education, awareness, and support through the Learning from the Past Fund.

"Huy tseep q\'u Indspire and Giant Tiger. I've been able to accomplish so much, through this bursary and through the award. I'm very, very grateful," said Learning from the Past Fund bursary recipient Zoe George, Tsleil-Waututh & Squamish Nation.

"Our ongoing collaboration with Giant Tiger is a powerful example of what reconciliation in action looks like," said Mike DeGagné, President & CEO of Indspire. "The proceeds from the Orange Shirt Campaign help create lasting change by supporting First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students as they pursue education rooted in their languages, cultures, and communities. We are proud to work with partners like Giant Tiger who share our vision for a future shaped by strong Indigenous voices."

"We're proud to continue our longstanding partnership with Indspire. Through the sale of this shirt, we've proudly raised over $1.3 million to date, an extraordinary milestone that's making a real difference for Indigenous post-secondary students," said Gabrielle Hargrove, Senior Vice President and Human Resources Officer at Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "This initiative shows the incredible impact our stores and customers can make together. Every shirt sold helps shape a student's future and create meaningful change in the communities we're so proud to serve."

Giant Tiger is proud to be a longstanding partner of Indspire, supporting programs that help Indigenous students graduate and become the leaders of tomorrow. Through the sale of the shirts, we have raised more than $1.3 million to date, in support of the Learning from the Past Fund, funding bursaries for Indigenous post-secondary students pursuing studies in Indigenous languages and culture.

For more information on the partnership with Indspire, visit gianttiger.com/pages/truth-and-reconciliation.

About the artist, Patrick Hunter:

Patrick Hunter is a Two-Spirit Ojibwe artist originally from Red Lake, Ont. He specializes in acrylic paintings and digital designs, inspired by his Ojibwe roots. He creates with the intention of bringing more joy into the world, while increasing the awareness of Indigenous cultures and iconography. To see more of Hunter's work, please visit patrickhunter.ca .

About Indspire:

Indspire is a national Indigenous registered charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families, communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs, and shares resources to help Indigenous students achieve their highest potential. In 2024-25, Indspire provided more than $31.6 million through over 8,800 bursaries and scholarships to Indigenous students across Canada.

About the Learning from the Past Fund:

Indspire's Learning from the Past Fund provides bursaries to Indigenous post-secondary students pursuing an education in Indigenous Studies and Languages. For more information on Indspire's Learning from the Past Fund, please visit indspire.ca/learning-from-the-past/.

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is committed to delivering more than great deals on family fashion, everyday household items, and grocery essentials. The proudly Canadian company is dedicated to a culture of affordability through low prices, community support, and empowering its locally-owned franchises. The privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in store or online at GiantTiger.com, Giant Tiger is where low prices, amazing finds, and community support come together to be Canada's place to save more money.

