– To date, Giant Tiger has contributed more than $265,000 to the Terry Fox Foundation by partnering local stores with schools across Canada to raise funds for cancer research. –

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - As Canada marks the 45th anniversary of Terry Fox's Marathon of Hope, Giant Tiger Stores Limited is proud to continue its partnership with the Terry Fox Foundation for the third year, supporting groundbreaking cancer research and inspiring community-driven giving across Canada.

This year, over 260 schools across the country will receive up to $500 per school in matching donations from their local Giant Tiger to support their Terry Fox School Run fundraising goal, for a total of more than $130,000. The Terry Fox School Run is a cherished tradition that honours the life and legacy of Terry Fox, while inspiring the next generation of changemakers in a shared mission to support cancer research and carry forward Terry's vision of hope, courage and perseverance.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with the Terry Fox Foundation, a cause that resonates deeply with our customers, stores, and communities across Canada," said Alison Scarlett, Head of PR, Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "Through this partnership, we support and empower our local stores to lead school initiatives that encourage youth involvement in their Terry Fox School Run, helping to foster a Canada-wide culture of generosity, resilience and hope. Together with the Terry Fox Foundation, we are honoured to carry Terry's vision and this Canadian tradition forward, while strengthening the neighbourhoods that we live and operate in."

"Thanks to the incredible support of Giant Tiger, we have been able to boost the fundraising efforts of 263 Terry Fox School Runs across Canada. Over the past few years, this generosity has helped inspire students to connect with Terry's story, building a legacy of empathy, resilience and hope in classrooms nationwide. This year, as we mark the 45th anniversary of Terry's Marathon of Hope, Giant Tiger's contribution has made the School Run even more meaningful by empowering young Canadians to carry his mission forward. On behalf of the School Run Organizers across Canada, thank you Giant Tiger for supporting them to go the distance." Wendy Fric, Senior Director of School Runs.

At the heart of every Giant Tiger store is a commitment to giving back locally. Store owners and teams are passionate about supporting causes that matter, and the Terry Fox Foundation is one that creates meaningful change in the communities we proudly serve.

"Supporting the Terry Fox Foundation and our local School Run is incredibly meaningful to me and my staff," said Luisa, store owner of Giant Tiger Winnipeg, Man., whose store was the top fundraiser in 2024. "Terry's legacy inspires us all, and giving back through our store allows us to honour him and this classic Canadian tradition, while supporting families in our own community who are impacted by cancer."

For more information on the Terry Fox Foundation, visit terryfox.org.

About Terry Fox Foundation:

The Terry Fox Foundation honours the vision and spirit of an iconic Canadian while raising critical funds for cancer research. As a leading national charitable organization, the Terry Fox Foundation plays a vital role in building community, engaging more than 20,000 passionate volunteers and 3.5 million students in thousands of runs across the country.

People around the world of all ages, backgrounds and abilities have been inspired by Terry's enduring legacy. Through the generous support of our donors, partners and volunteers, the Terry Fox Foundation has raised more than $950 million and funded over 1,300 innovative cancer research projects, bringing hope and health to millions of Canadians. Visit terryfox.org for more information and to learn how you can help take Terry's Marathon of Hope across the finish line.

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is committed to delivering more than great deals on family fashion, everyday household items and grocery essentials. The proudly Canadian company is dedicated to a culture of affordability through low prices, community support and empowering its locally-owned franchises. The privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in store or online at GiantTiger.com, Giant Tiger is where low prices, amazing finds and community support come together to be Canada's place to save more money.

