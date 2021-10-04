With an array of engaging content, Ma première rentrée facilitates the early school years for young learners and allows for a smooth transition to kindergarten, preschool or the first grade.

Original and certified resources

Videos, articles, tips, downloadable tools... All the resources of Ma première rentrée are aligned with the Ontario curriculum and designed to support the Kindergarten Program. Every day, these resources support little ones so they can blossom, develop their curiosity and learn while having fun.

"We are very proud to offer the Ma première rentrée platform to families, thanks to this beautiful collaboration with our partner the Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir. With this initiative, Groupe Média TFO confirms its commitment to school boards, teachers, early childhood educators and parents by creating new quality educational content in French to support them on a daily basis. As the new generation of the Kindergarten Kit, which was previously distributed by TFO to all French schools in our province, Ma première rentrée goes even further by offering more fun and educational activities that allow young children to learn in French, in a fun, educational and ever-evolving context."

- Julie Caron, Vice President, Learning Continuum, Groupe Média TFO.

This collaboration with the Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir offers a new collaborative space to foster learning and creativity for Francophones and Francophiles. Ma première rentrée aims to foster the acquisition of transferable skills, prepare the next generation of learners to succeed in French-language schools in Ontario, and strengthen the sense of belonging to the Francophone community from an early age.

"We are delighted with this collaboration between the Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir and Groupe Média TFO, with whom we share the mission of serving the Franco-Ontarian community by providing rich, (Ontario-curriculum) appropriate education in French. It is essential that we equip parents and teachers with quality content that is adapted to each age and grade level. It was a pleasure to participate in the development of new francophone resources for our families, but also for all future new families who will enroll in French-language schools. Going back to school can be stressful; that's why we encourage you to visit the Ma première rentrée platform, which is full of advice and tips as well as fun and educational activities for parents and children!"

- André Blais, Director of Education, the Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir.

Developing skills for an informed future

Divided into four key areas , the content of Ma première rentrée allows children to develop skills that will enable them to become responsible and active citizens and to contribute to the ever-changing society of the 21st century.

The Kids' Corner offers an engaging learning program built around curiosity and the desire to explore, play and investigate. It allows children to acquire new knowledge and to develop their autonomy.

The Parents' Corner provides tips and practical information to prepare for this transition or to set up new routines.

Families at the heart of Ma première rentrée

Available in both official languages, Ma première rentrée also aims to support exogamous families who have chosen French-language schools for their children and who wish to actively participate in their children's school life.

Groupe Média TFO and the Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir support the first months of students, step by step, to ensure they get the best possible start to their year. With Ma première rentrée , teachers, education partners and parents get tools based on the Ontario curriculum to help them support their students or children on a daily basis.

About IDÉLLO

IDÉLLO is the digital learning platform of Groupe Média TFO. Proud of the mandate entrusted to it by the Ministry of Education of Ontario, Groupe Média TFO has been supporting French-language education in Ontario for over 30 years. It provides families, teachers and educators with a range of resources that support children's learning from kindergarten to grade 12.

About Groupe Média TFO

Groupe Média TFO, stories that shape our tomorrows

Groupe Média TFO is a Franco-Ontarian public media company offering an interconnected discovery experience across its educational, cultural and current content in French. Audiences lie at the heart of Groupe Média TFO's omnichannel mission and vision, where they see themselves growing alongside its innovative and award-winning creations. By its educational mandate, on television, on digital platforms and through its initiatives and applications, Groupe Média TFO puts knowledge within arm's reach. At the forefront of digital learning, the company reflects the vitality and diversity of the community it serves and prepares the next generation for the world of tomorrow.

About the Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir

The Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir includes over 17,000 students in its 62 schools: 47 elementary schools, 1 middle school, 1 virtual school, 11 high schools and 2 elementary and secondary schools located in an area of over 40,000 square kilometres stretching from the Niagara Peninsula to Peterborough and from Lake Ontario (Toronto) to Georgian Bay. Our large French-language Catholic school network allows each student to feel as though he or she is part of a big Francophone school community based on faith, and to enjoy a high quality education in a rich, fair and inclusive environment.

