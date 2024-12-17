TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - TFO announces the appointment of Xavier Brassard-Bédard as Chief Executive Officer of Ontario's Francophone public broadcaster. Mr. Brassard-Bédard will officially begin his mandate on January 6, 2025.

Xavier Brassard-Bédard appointed CEO of TFO. PHOTO CREDIT : Bruno Petrozza (CNW Group/Ontario French Language Educational Communications Authority (TFO))

A media industry executive for nearly 15 years, Mr. Brassard-Bédard previously served as General Manager of TVA Nouvelles and LCN. A journalist by training, he studied at Collège La Cité and the University of Ottawa, beginning his career as a writer and editor in Ottawa at the Regroupement des organismes du patrimoine franco-ontarien (ROPFO), now known as the Réseau du patrimoine franco-ontarien (RPFO). Mr. Brassard-Bédard later spent eight years at Radio-Canada in Ottawa and Toronto, where he held positions such as researcher, producer, and news editor for Téléjournal Ontario.

"Congratulations to Xavier Brassard-Bédard on his appointment as CEO of TFO. French language education is essential to the prosperity of our communities, and we are deeply committed to delivering high-quality French education across the province. TFO plays a critical role in facilitating French-language education through creative and inspiring storytelling. I look forward to working together to support the success of all French-speaking students."

– Jill Dunlop, Ontario's Minister of Education

"TFO is entering a new era marked by a rapidly evolving media industry. The new CEO will leverage his extensive media experience to guide TFO and its rapidly transforming audience to new heights. We would also like to warmly thank Michelle Séguin for her leadership and outstanding contribution to the organization."

– Jean Lépine, Chair of the Board of Directors, TFO

"I am proud and honored to take the helm of TFO, a media organization rooted in youth and the production and broadcasting of unique Francophone content on our screens. I am excited to build on the great work already underway and to develop innovative strategies to adapt to a transforming media industry. I am committed to strengthening TFO's role in the years ahead, serving our youth and Ontario's Francophone communities, as well as those living in minority situations across Canada."

– Xavier Brassard-Bédard

Mr. Brassard-Bédard succeeds Michelle Séguin, who has led the organization since 2021.

About TFO

Stories that shape our future.

TFO is a Franco-Ontarian public media company offering an interconnected French discovery experience across its educational, cultural and current affairs content. Audiences lie at the heart of TFO's multi-platform mission and vision, where they are able to grow alongside its innovative and award-winning creations. Through its strong educational mandate, on television, digital platforms, and through its mobile initiatives and applications, TFO puts knowledge within arm's reach.

