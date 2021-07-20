The special program featuring celebrity musicians, popular personalities, and inspiring stories set to air nationwide on Monday, August 9, 2021 on CBC

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The Terry Fox Foundation today announced a special one-hour broadcast in partnership with Canada's national public broadcaster entitled Terry Fox: The Power of One that will share diverse stories of hope, courage, and resilience as told by iconic Canadians inspired by the vision and enduring legacy of Terry's Marathon of Hope. The show is produced by Insight Productions and will broadcast nationwide on Monday, August 9 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC TV and CBC Gem, and will also stream globally at CBC.ca/TerryFox.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to share Terry's story in an exciting way that will encourage Canadians across the country to once again come together and cheer for Terry, honour his legacy, and support his dream to cure cancer," says Michael Mazza, Executive Director of The Terry Fox Foundation. "With one in two Canadians expected to battle cancer in their lifetime, the need for research has never been more urgent."

Proceeds will fund innovative cancer research, including a bold new project called the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network—a powerful collaboration of Canada's best cancer researchers to accelerate precision medicine by sharing knowledge and resources, and building a new, accessible cancer data platform to deliver the best possible outcome for each cancer patient, no matter where they live.

"Terry Fox embodied and exemplified the Canadian spirit and remains a powerful example and force for good," says The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, P.C., M.P. Prime Minister of Canada. "His legacy continues to inspire millions of Canadians and our government is proud to support the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network, which will benefit every Canadian affected by cancer."

Terry Fox: The Power of One will feature spectacular musical performances by beloved Canadian artists, including Alessia Cara, Tom Cochrane, and William Prince. Special appearances will also be made by several celebrity personalities, including Michael "Pinball" Clemons, Sidney Crosby, Mike and Patrick Downie, Perdita Felicien, Rick Hansen, Marie-Mai, Tyler McGregor, Rick Mercer, Catherine O'Hara, Lloyd Robertson, Katarina Roxon, Darryl Sittler, Isadore Sharp, Hayley Wickenheiser, and The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, P.C., M.P. Prime Minister of Canada. Unforgettable memories and personal stories of Terry's incredible impact will also be shared by members of the Fox Family.

"CBC is proud to help further Terry's enduring vision and legacy by bringing this broadcast event to audiences in Canada and around the world," said Sally Catto, General Manager, Entertainment, Factual & Sports, CBC. "We hope this special hour of stories and performances will encourage and inspire Canadians."

The program will broadcast nationwide on Monday, August 9 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC TV and CBC Gem, and stream globally at CBC.ca/TerryFox.





SOCIAL MEDIA

Instagram: @TerryFoxFoundation

Facebook: @TheTerryFoxFoundation

Twitter: @TerryFoxCanada

YouTube: @TerryFoxCanada

#TerryFoxPowerofOne

ABOUT THE TERRY FOX FOUNDATION

The Terry Fox Foundation honours the vision and spirit of an iconic Canadian while raising critical funds for cancer research. As a leading national charitable organization, the Terry Fox Foundation plays a vital role in building community, engaging more than 20,000 passionate volunteers and 3.3 million students in nearly 10,000 annual fundraising events across the country.

People around the world of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities have been inspired by Terry's enduring legacy. Through the generous support of our donors, partners, and volunteers, The Terry Fox Foundation has raised more than $850 million and funded 1,300 innovative cancer research projects, bringing hope and health to millions of Canadians. Visit terryfox.org for more information and to learn how you can help take Terry's Marathon of Hope across the finish line.

SOURCE The Terry Fox Foundation

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Denise Dias, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, [email protected], 416-988-0747

Related Links

https://terryfox.org

