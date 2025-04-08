Canadians can now pre-order exclusive merchandise ahead of the April 12 launch, coinciding with the opening of registration for the 45th annual Terry Fox Run

TORONTO, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Terry Fox Foundation is releasing the limited-edition 'Finish It' collection, marking the 45th anniversary of the iconic Marathon of Hope—and calling on Canadians to join the movement to help finish Terry's marathon against cancer.

"It's hard to believe it's been 45 years since Terry set out to run across Canada," says Fred Fox, Terry's older brother. "Terry understood that cancer research could save lives, and he believed in the power of people coming together. Today, his story is more powerful than ever—and reminds us all of what we can accomplish when we work together."

Produced by adidas, this first-of-its-kind collection for the Terry Fox Foundation features 10 unique pieces, including T-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, ball caps, toques, and more. Several pieces in the new collection, including this year's Terry Fox Run shirt, feature the words 'Finish It'—a bold tribute to the new brand platform introduced earlier this year, symbolizing a shared commitment to help finish Terry's marathon against cancer. On the back of the shirt, an image of Terry—seen from behind as he runs forward—represents the millions across Canada and around the world who continue to follow in his lead in the fight against cancer.

"Over the last four decades, we've made extraordinary strides in cancer research, improving diagnoses, treatments, and outcomes," says Michael Mazza, Executive Director, Terry Fox Foundation. "One great example is our Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network where we brought over 100 institutions across Canada to advance precision oncology for all Canadians. Our 'Finish It' collection isn't just a tribute to the 45th anniversary of the Marathon of Hope—it embodies our unwavering commitment to advancing vital research and finishing cancer as we know it."

Starting today, Canadians can pre-order the limited-edition 'Finish It' collection exclusively on the Terry Fox Foundation website . The collection will officially launch on April 12, coinciding with opening of registration for the 45th annual Terry Fox Run, which is taking place on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Supporters who register for the Terry Fox Run and kick off their fundraising efforts on April 12—the day Terry started running in 1980—will be entered for a chance to win the complete 'Finish It' collection.

For one day only on April 12, all general donations and peer-to-peer fundraising for the Terry Fox Run, including self-sponsored gifts on personal fundraising pages, will be matched by PharmaChoice Canada for twice the impact on cancer research up to $100,000. "On behalf of our more than 1000 independent community pharmacy owners, PharmaChoice Canada is proud to be a matching donation supporter for the Annual Terry Fox Run as part of bringing about healthier communities for Canadians," says Trevor Bills, PharmaChoice Canada Board Member and Pharmacist Owner – Life Med Pharmacy.

Each year, notable Canadians from music, art, film, fashion, and sports show their support for the Terry Fox Foundation by wearing the Terry Fox Run shirt and inspiring others to join their local Terry Fox Run for cancer research. Past supporters have included Ryan Reynolds, Celine Dion, Sidney Crosby, Margaret Atwood, and many more.

Visit terryfox.org for more information and to shop the full 'Finish It' collection while supplies last. All proceeds support life-changing cancer research across Canada.

About The Terry Fox Foundation

The Terry Fox Foundation honours the vision and spirit of an iconic Canadian while raising critical funds for cancer research. As a leading national charitable organization, the Terry Fox Foundation plays a vital role in building community, engaging more than 20,000 passionate volunteers and 3.5 million students in nearly 10,000 annual fundraising events across the country.

People around the world of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities have been inspired by Terry's enduring legacy. Through the generous support of our donors, partners, and volunteers, the Terry Fox Foundation has raised more than $950 million and funded over 1,300 innovative cancer research projects, bringing hope and health to millions of Canadians. Visit terryfox.org for more information and to learn how you can help take Terry's Marathon of Hope across the finish line.

