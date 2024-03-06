Terry Fox Foundation teams up with Ryan Reynolds to launch limited-edition shirt in support of 44th annual Terry Fox Run

All proceeds will fund cancer research in Canada

TORONTO, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Terry Fox Foundation has once again partnered with beloved Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds to launch its annual limited-edition Terry Fox Run shirt. This year's shirt features the tagline #NoMatterWhat, celebrating Terry's unwavering determination, no matter the challenges or circumstances, when running his iconic Marathon of Hope in 1980.

"As a Vancouverite, the Terry Fox Run has held a special place in my heart and I'm thrilled to once again partner with the Terry Fox Foundation to help launch this year's shirt in support of this important cause," says Ryan Reynolds. "I know the strength and perseverance Terry demonstrated continues to serve as an inspiration to me and millions of Canadians."

Starting today, Canadians can purchase the limited-edition #NoMatterWhat shirt on the Terry Fox Foundation website . The goal is for this year's shirt to act as a reminder of Terry's strength, courage and perseverance, and aims to inspire Canadians to embrace this mindset in their own lives. Produced by adidas, the shirts are available in a variety of sizes and styles ranging from $25 (short sleeve), $35 (long sleeve), and $40 (performance tee).

"Terry's story and impact on cancer research continues to inspire Canadians across the globe with nearly four million people taking part in the Terry Fox Run each year," says Denise Dias, Vice President of Marketing & Communications for the Terry Fox Foundation. "Last year's unprecedented response to our #DearTerry campaign resulted in a record-breaking year for the Terry Fox Run."

Beginning April 12, the same day that Terry began his Marathon of Hope in 1980, Canadians will be able to register and start fundraising for the 2024 Terry Fox Run, which will take place on September 15, 2024. Visit terryfox.org for more information and to order this year's limited-edition #NoMatterWhat shirt while supplies last. All proceeds will directly support cancer research across Canada.

Cancer remains the leading case of death in Canada with 2 in 5 people expected to be diagnosed in their lifetime. Scientific research has dramatically improved cancer diagnoses, treatments, and outcomes in the last four decades since Terry's Marathon of Hope.

The Terry Fox Foundation honours the vision and spirit of an iconic Canadian while raising critical funds for cancer research. As a leading national charitable organization, the Terry Fox Foundation plays a vital role in building community, engaging more than 20,000 passionate volunteers and 3.5 million students in nearly 10,000 annual fundraising events across the country.

People around the world of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities have been inspired by Terry's enduring legacy. Through the generous support of our donors, partners, and volunteers, the Terry Fox Foundation has raised more than $900 million and funded 1,300 innovative cancer research projects, bringing hope and health to millions of Canadians. Visit terryfox.org for more information and to learn how you can help take Terry's Marathon of Hope across the finish line.

