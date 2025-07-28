A is for Adventure. B is for Basketball. C is for Courage. Published by Scholastic Canada in partnership with the Fox Family, new alphabet picture book supports cancer research in Canada

TORONTO, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, on what would have been Terry Fox's 67th birthday, the Fox Family and Scholastic Canada are releasing a new picture book T is for Terry: An ABC of Courage .

Launched as part of the year-long celebration marking the 45th anniversary of Terry's Marathon of Hope, this beautifully crafted book brings his extraordinary dream to life for young readers—one letter at a time. Written by Denise Dias and illustrated by Noémie Gionet Landry, T is for Terry captures the essence of Terry's inspiring journey through a heartfelt and hopeful alphabet.

T Is for Terry: An ABC of Courage. Text by Denise Dias. Illustrations by Noémie Gionet Landry. Copyright © 2025 by the Terry Fox Family. All rights reserved. Published by Scholastic Canada Ltd. (CNW Group/The Terry Fox Foundation)

"Each year, more than 10,000 schools across Canada participate in the Terry Fox Run, demonstrating just how deeply Terry's story continues to resonate with young Canadians," says Jessie Alder, Terry's niece. "With T is for Terry, we're excited to offer families another meaningful way to share his legacy and to foster a spirit of courage and generosity from an early age."

Readers will learn how the loss of Terry's leg became the spark for his mission to help others, the unwavering love and support he received from family, friends, and Canadians across the country, and the unforgettable symbols of his journey—the van, his iconic shoes, and his unshakable determination.

"Writing this book gave me the opportunity to reflect deeply on Terry's legacy and the values he stood for," says Denise Dias, author of T is for Terry: An ABC of Courage. "My hope is that as young readers explore Terry's story through letters of the alphabet, they'll feel inspired and understand that they too can make a difference in the world."

To celebrate the launch of T is for Terry, the Terry Fox Foundation is hosting a free, family-friendly community event on Monday, July 28, 2025 at 1:00 pm at the Scarborough Civic Centre—the historic site where Terry spoke during his Marathon of Hope in 1980. The celebration will include remarks from special guests, including members of Terry's family, a book reading and signing, and a variety of fun, educational activities for kids, such as face painting and colouring, designed to share Terry's inspiring story with a new generation.

Already selected as an official 'Heather's Pick' at Indigo, T is for Terry: An ABC of Courage is available now, in both English and French, at terryfox.org , book retailers and e-tailers across the country. All royalties will be directly donated to the Terry Fox Foundation, supporting ground-breaking cancer research in Canada to help finish the marathon against cancer that Terry started.

Visit terryfox.org to learn more, purchase a copy of the book, and make a donation in support of leading cancer research in Canada.

T is for Terry: An ABC of Courage

Written by: Denise Dias

Illustrated by: Noémie Gionet Landry

Publisher: Scholastic Canada Ltd

$18.99 | Paper Over Board | For ages 3 and up | ISBN: 9781039706798

Qui est Terry Fox?

Written by: Denise Dias

Illustrated by: Noémie Gionet Landry

Publisher: Scholastic Canada Ltd

$19.99 | Paper Over Board | For ages 3 and up | ISBN: 9781039707306

About Terry Fox Foundation

The Terry Fox Foundation honours the vision and spirit of an iconic Canadian while raising critical funds for cancer research. As a leading national charitable organization, the Terry Fox Foundation plays a vital role in building community, engaging more than 20,000 passionate volunteers and 3.5 million students in nearly 10,000 annual fundraising events across the country.

People around the world of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities have been inspired by Terry's enduring legacy. Through the generous support of our donors, partners, and volunteers, the Terry Fox Foundation has raised more than $950 million and funded over 1,300 innovative cancer research projects, bringing hope and health to millions of Canadians. Visit terryfox.org for more information and to learn how you can help take Terry's Marathon of Hope across the finish line.

About Scholastic Canada

Scholastic Canada is the country's largest publisher and distributor of children's books in both official languages. A subsidiary of Scholastic Inc., which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2020, the company is a leading provider of quality books and eBooks, and print and technology-based educational resources. Scholastic also makes a great variety of books available to children through school-based Reading Clubs and Book Fairs, as well as retail and online stores, schools and libraries. Established in Canada in 1957, with a long history of service to schools and families, Scholastic Canada continues to carry out its commitment to "Open a World of Possible" for all children. Learn more at www.scholastic.ca.

SOURCE The Terry Fox Foundation

MEDIA CONTACT: Nikole Kritikos, Director, Marketing & Publicity, Scholastic Canada, [email protected]