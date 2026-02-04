This milestone moment is made possible thanks to the generosity of millions of Canadians who are inspired to finish what Terry started in 1980

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, on World Cancer Day, the Terry Fox Foundation is announcing they have surpassed $1 billion dollars raised for life-saving cancer research thanks to the contributions of millions of volunteers, supporters, and partners across Canada.

"When Terry set out on his Marathon of Hope, his mission was to raise awareness and funds for cancer research," says Kirsten Fox, Terry's eldest niece and Director of Community Development for BC & Yukon, Terry Fox Foundation. "As we come off a historic 45th anniversary year, we are deeply grateful to the millions of Canadians who continue to support my uncle's dream of a world without cancer."

The funds raised by those inspired by Terry have fuelled groundbreaking cancer research that is changing how cancer is understood, detected, diagnosed, and treated across Canada. Through research funded by the Terry Fox Research Institute (TFRI), cancers are being identified earlier, treatments are becoming more precise, and therapies once thought impossible are now reaching Canadians with advanced disease.

Over the past four decades, supporters of the Terry Fox Foundation have funded cancer research projects and life-saving scientific advancements, including:

Supporting the development of one of the world's leading models for early lung cancer detection, enabling screening programs that now identify most lung cancers at earlier, more treatable stages

Establishing the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network (MOHCCN), a national collaboration inspired by Terry Fox's unique ability to unite Canada, bringing together scientists, clinicians, and patient partners from leading research centres to accelerate precision medicine

Building shared national data platforms, secure biobanks, and patient datasets that allow discoveries to be tested, validated, and scaled, uncovering patterns no single hospital could identify

Creating a lasting national research resource with data from more than 15,000 cancer patients, fueling discovery and improving care for years to come

Helping fund a groundbreaking discovery that could change how osteosarcoma, the same cancer Terry faced, is treated, offering a potential new tool in the fight against metastatic disease

Launching Patient Voices in Research, a first-of-its-kind pan-Canadian initiative led by MOHCCN and designed and adjudicated by cancer patients themselves, ensuring research investments reflect lived experience and patient priorities

"Today's milestone represents decades of investment that has fundamentally changed how cancer is detected, diagnosed, treated and understood in Canada," says Dr. Jim Woodgett, President and Scientific Director, Terry Fox Research Institute. "But we can't and won't slow down now. Thanks to TFRI's continued investment in cancer research and the integrated power of the MOHCCN, we are entering a phase of discovery and impact that I believe will bring an end to cancer as we know it."

Through MOHCCN, patients in Canada with advanced cancers are beginning to receive genome-informed care most likely to work for their specific tumor. This has meant stabilized disease, extended survival, and improved quality of life when few options previously existed for cancer patients.

"Surpassing $1 billion in funds raised for cancer research proves the power of Terry's vision and long-term, strategic investment in research," says Michael Mazza, Chief Executive Officer, Terry Fox Foundation. "While we've made extraordinary progress, cancer remains one the most complex health challenges of our time and there is a lot of work to be done. Every dollar donated to the Terry Fox Foundation will continue to fund our country's top cancer researchers who are working tirelessly to improve outcomes for cancer patients."

On World Cancer Day, all donations will be matched to triple the impact on cancer research, up to $100,000. To learn more about the impact of the Terry Fox Foundation and the Terry Fox Research Institute on cancer research in Canada, visit terryfox.org or tfri.ca

About the Terry Fox Foundation

Terry Fox Foundation honours the vision and spirit of an iconic Canadian while raising critical funds for cancer research. As a leading national charitable organization, Terry Fox Foundation plays a vital role in building community, engaging more than 20,000 passionate volunteers and 3.5 million students in nearly 10,000 annual fundraising events across the country. www.terryfox.org

People around the world of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities have been inspired by Terry's enduring legacy. Through the generous support of our donors, partners, and volunteers, the Terry Fox Foundation has raised more than $1 billion and funded innovative cancer research projects, bringing hope and health to millions of Canadians. Visit terryfox.org for more information and to learn how you can help take Terry's Marathon of Hope across the finish line.

About the Terry Fox Research Institute

Established in 2007, the Terry Fox Research Institute (TFRI) invests in world-class, collaborative cancer research teams and partnerships. Together with its research and funding partners, TFRI aims to transform cancer research in Canada by uniting leading cancer research and treatment organizations from coast to coast through its flagship research grants programs and two national precision medicine initiatives: the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network and the Digital Health & Discovery Platform. TFRI's programs have been funded for more than four decades through an international peer-review process that ensures support goes to Canada's top cancer researchers, driving discoveries that save lives. TFRI is headquartered in Vancouver and connects more than 202 cancer hospitals, research centres, universities and funding agencies across the country. www.tfri.ca

SOURCE The Terry Fox Foundation

MEDIA CONTACT: Denise Dias, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Terry Fox Foundation, [email protected], 416-988-0747