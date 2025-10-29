The data collected from the MOHCCN Gold Cohort will help to fuel once-in-a-generation breakthroughs, bringing hope to cancer patients across Canada.

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Thirty-five of Canada's brightest scientific minds will embark on a new era of precision oncology when they unlock access to the largest collection of cancer data ever assembled in Canada.

The Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network's (MOHCCN) Gold Cohort includes data from over 11,000 patients that have been collected, categorized and validated by teams of researchers at cancer centres across the country.

"For more than 45 years, Terry Fox has inspired Canadians to come together to defeat cancer and his ability to unite us all through a bold vision is what made today's announcement possible," says Dr. André Veillette, Executive Director of the MOHCCN. "This is a historic moment for the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network. By providing cancer researchers with the Gold Cohort data, we'll enable them to start asking new questions at a scale that was never before possible in Canada."

Five Canadian research teams will access Gold Cohort data as part of a pilot program designed to test and assess how this data can advance critical cancer research. These projects will be an example of the power of data sharing to accelerate precision oncology to improve cancer treatment and save lives.

"Over the last four years, MOHCCN has united patients, researchers and clinicians across the country, to work together to build a game-changing dataset," adds Dr. Marco Marra, who will lead one of the pilot projects. "We are thrilled to be able to start accessing these data to deliver faster answers and a renewed sense of hope to cancer patients."

For patients, particularly those whose data is part of the Gold Cohort, the announcement is a beacon of hope for what is possible. After being diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer in 2023, Dan Murphy of Toronto had his tumour sequenced thanks to a program funded by the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network. This revealed a specific mutation that allowed him to receive targeted therapy and today, his cancer is stable. All made possible through precision oncology and the power of data.

"Every patient who contributes their data to research is hopeful that it could help someone else down the line," says Dan Murphy, member of the MOHCCN's Patient Working Group. "I'm proud to play a role in helping to fuel discoveries, powered by data sharing, that could one day change outcomes for people like me."

The five teams and projects unlocking the power of the MOHCCN Gold Cohort data are:

Together, through the MOHCCN, we can finish Terry's mission to bring an end to cancer as we know it. To help us Finish It and learn how the Terry Fox Foundation is helping to create a future where no one fears cancer, visit terryfox.org.

About the Terry Fox Research Institute

Established in 2007, the Terry Fox Research Institute (TFRI) invests in world-class, collaborative cancer research teams and partnerships. Together with its research and funding partners, TFRI aims to transform cancer research in Canada by uniting leading cancer research and treatment organizations from coast to coast through its flagship research grants programs and two national precision medicine initiatives: the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network and the Digital Health & Discovery Platform. TFRI's programs have been funded for more than four decades through an international peer-review process that ensures support goes to Canada's top cancer researchers, driving discoveries that save lives. TFRI is headquartered in Vancouver and connects more than 202 cancer hospitals, research centres, universities and funding agencies across the country. www.tfri.ca

About the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network

The Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network is a bold initiative inspired by Terry Fox and led by the Terry Fox Research Institute and the Terry Fox Foundation. Launched in 2021, it unites patients, clinicians, researchers, administrators and donors from institutions across the country, including the Government of Canada, in an unprecedented collaboration for the benefit of cancer patients. Together, we're creating a national strategy to bring personalized treatments to every cancer patient in Canada – no matter who they are, or where they live – to help finish the marathon against cancer that Terry started in 1980. Today, the Network includes over 1300 researchers, clinicians, and patients and over 50 member institutions, including academic and healthcare institutions from all 10 Canadian provinces. www.marathonofhopecancercentres.ca

About the Terry Fox Foundation

Terry Fox Foundation honours the vision and spirit of an iconic Canadian while raising critical funds for cancer research. As a leading national charitable organization, Terry Fox Foundation plays a vital role in building community, engaging more than 20,000 passionate volunteers and 3.5 million students in nearly 10,000 annual fundraising events across the country. www.terryfox.org

People around the world of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities have been inspired by Terry's enduring legacy. Through the generous support of our donors, partners, and volunteers, the Terry Fox Foundation has raised more than $900 million and funded 1,300 innovative cancer research projects, bringing hope and health to millions of Canadians. Visit terryfox.org for more information and to learn how you can help take Terry's Marathon of Hope across the finish line.

SOURCE The Terry Fox Foundation

MEDIA CONTACTS: Denise Dias, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Terry Fox Foundation, [email protected], 416-988-0747; Kelly Curwin, Chief Communications Officer, Terry Fox Research Institute, [email protected], 778-237-8158; Peter Mothe, Senior Communications Specialist, Terry Fox Research Institute, [email protected], 604-773-2827