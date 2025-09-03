The 45th anniversary year of Terry's Marathon of Hope continues with the launch of a limited-edition vinyl of "Courage (for Terry)" and a new app for Terry Fox School Run participants

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - On Sunday, September 14, 2025, thousands of participants in over 650 communities nationwide will lace up in honour of the 45th annual Terry Fox Run in support of cancer research, a powerful testament to Terry's enduring legacy.

"Terry set out on his Marathon of Hope with a belief that Canadians would rally together to fund cancer research," said Kirsten Fox, Terry's eldest niece. "Forty-five years later, our family is still deeply moved and inspired to see millions of Canadians running and fundraising in his name."

Earlier this year, to kick off the 45th anniversary of Terry's Marathon of Hope, the Terry Fox Foundation released Finish It, featuring a reimagined version of Courage by The Tragically Hip. Now, the full version of the song is available for pre-order on a numbered, limited-edition vinyl with all proceeds supporting cancer research. (CNW Group/The Terry Fox Foundation)

This year's Terry Fox Run is a signature event in a year-long celebration marking the 45th anniversary of the Marathon of Hope. To honour this milestone, the Terry Fox Foundation has launched several exciting initiatives, including a commemorative merchandise collection, the national Ride of Hope, the release of a new picture book T is for Terry: An ABC of Courage, a new documentary Run Terry Run, the reissue of the iconic Adidas Orion shoe Terry wore during his journey, and a special hike in Thunder Bay's Sleeping Giant Provincial Park on the day Terry stopped running. The anniversary also welcomes the return of the Terry Fox Run on Confederation Bridge—the largest Terry Fox event—which is back after a decade-long hiatus and will take place on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

Earlier this year, the Terry Fox Foundation debuted a new short film called Finish It, featuring a reimagined version of "Courage" by The Tragically Hip. Today, the full version of the song is being released as a special, limited-edition and numbered vinyl. Music fans and supporters can pre-order "Courage (for Terry)" for $30 at shop.terryfox.org. All proceeds will support cancer research.

"Terry Fox continues to be a beacon of hope and unity for Canadians everywhere and we are deeply moved to be a part of this special project," says The Tragically Hip. "The resilience we've seen from our loved ones impacted by cancer, especially our brother Gord, inspired us to get involved to help bring an end to cancer and help continue the work that Terry started 45 years ago."

The Terry Fox School Run will follow on September 25 with more than 10,000 schools participating across Canada this fall. This year, a new app will give fundraisers more ways to reach their goal, allowing them to share a personal QR code, track their progress, share photos and stories, and inspire family and friends. Schools are invited to sign up for the School Run and encourage their student fundraisers to download the app at terryfoxschoolrun.org.

The Terry Fox Foundation is calling on all schools across Canada to participate in this year's Terry Fox School Run to celebrate Terry's legacy and fundraise for life-saving cancer research.

"Terry's story continues to inspire Canadians everywhere to believe in something bigger than ourselves," says Michael Mazza, Chief Executive Officer of the Terry Fox Foundation. "Thanks to the generosity of our volunteers, donors, and partners, the Terry Fox Foundation and the Terry Fox Research Institute are leaders in advancing cancer research in Canada. Through initiatives like the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network, we are uniting the country's brightest scientific minds to accelerate discoveries and bring hope to families facing cancer."

Starting tomorrow, September 4, all participants and supporters can amplify their fundraising efforts with a matching gift opportunity. General donations and peer-to-peer fundraising will be generously matched by PharmaChoice Canada for twice the impact on cancer research, up to $100,000.

To learn more about the 45th annual Terry Fox Run, register to participate, donate, or sponsor a participant, please visit terryfox.org/run

