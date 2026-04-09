New collection celebrates communities and pays tribute to Terry's legendary 1980 Marathon of Hope

TORONTO, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Terry Fox Foundation is launching the 2026 Terry Fox Run with a new merchandise collection celebrating the communities Terry ran through during his Marathon of Hope in 1980. The new nine-piece collection is available for purchase today at terryfox.org with registration for the 46th annual Terry Fox Run opening on Sunday, April 12, 2026. All proceeds support life-changing cancer research in Canada.

Terry Fox Foundation Launches 46th Annual Terry Fox Run with Concert-Inspired Merchandise (CNW Group/The Terry Fox Foundation)

"Forty-six years ago, my uncle Terry ran through communities across Canada to raise awareness and funds for cancer research, taking each step of the Marathon of Hope one day at a time," says Kirsten Fox, Terry's eldest niece. "Along the way, he inspired a nation and showed us what's possible when Canadians unite around a shared purpose. This collection serves as a reminder of that common goal and the determination we all share to finish the work Terry started."

With a design inspired by classic concert tour merchandise, this year's collection pays tribute to the greatest Canadian tour ever, Terry's Marathon of Hope. The back of the shirt lists several of the communities Terry ran through along his route celebrating a country that stood behind Terry in 1980 and continues to move forward together, determined to Finish It.

Iconic Canadian musicians have come together in support of this year's collection, including Bryan Adams, Jann Arden, Rob Baker (The Tragically Hip), Barenaked Ladies, BBNO$, Michael Bublé, Deborah Cox, Shawn Desman, Fefe Dobson, Sarah McLachlan, Sam Roberts Band, and Cameron Whitcomb. Spanning genres and generations, these artists reflect the enduring power of Terry's story--bringing Canadians together in a shared commitment to advancing cancer research.

"While cancer remains one of the most complex health challenges of our time, advances in genomic science and technology are fueling a real optimism and newfound hope," says Michael Mazza, CEO, Terry Fox Foundation. "We are seeing unprecedented progress in research that has the potential to significantly improve outcomes for patients and families across Canada."

The new collection features nine pieces, including the official 2026 Terry Fox Run shirt, a long-sleeve tee, hoodie, water bottle, tote bag, and the re-release of the Adidas Orion shoe. Plus, for the first time, the collection also includes a dog bandana so furry friends can be part of the movement. Canadians can shop the full collection at terryfox.org.

Registration for the annual Terry Fox Run opens on Sunday, April 12, 2026, which is the 46th anniversary of the day Terry began his Marathon of Hope in 1980. Each year, Canadians across the country and around the world gather in communities large and small to continue Terry's dream and raise critical funds for cancer research.

On April 12, for one day only, all general donations and peer-to-peer fundraising, including self-sponsored gifts on personal fundraising pages, will be matched up to $100,000 by PharmaChoice Canada and its network of over 1,100 independently owned pharmacy Members across Canada.

Supporters can take advantage of this special opportunity to kickstart their fundraising for the Terry Fox Run and double their impact on cancer research. The 2026 Terry Fox Run will take place on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

Visit terryfox.org to shop the official 2026 Terry Fox merchandise collection and register for this year's Terry Fox Run. All proceeds support life-saving cancer research across Canada.

About Terry Fox Foundation

The Terry Fox Foundation honours the vision and spirit of an iconic Canadian while raising critical funds for cancer research. As a leading national charitable organization, the Terry Fox Foundation plays a vital role in building community, engaging more than 20,000 passionate volunteers and 3.5 million students in nearly 10,000 annual fundraising events across the country.

People around the world of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities have been inspired by Terry's enduring legacy. Through the generous support of our donors, partners, and volunteers, the Terry Fox Foundation has raised more than $1 billion for cancer research bringing hope and health to millions of Canadians. Visit terryfox.org for more information and to learn how you can help take Terry's Marathon of Hope across the finish line.

SOURCE The Terry Fox Foundation

MEDIA CONTACT: Denise Dias, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, [email protected], 416-988-0747