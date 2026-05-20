Sixteen rides across seven provinces, including three new "Terry Tough" challenges, will raise funds to finish Terry's fight against cancer

TORONTO, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - This summer, the Terry Fox Foundation is calling on Canadians from coast to coast to lace up, clip in, and ride in the 12th Annual Ride of Hope to help us finish the work Terry started.

Inspired by Terry's iconic Marathon of Hope, the Ride of Hope is a collection of community cycling fundraisers organized by dedicated volunteers, stretching from the Rocky Mountains of British Columbia to the coasts of the Atlantic. Every dollar raised goes directly toward finishing the work Terry started.

"What started as one ride in Terry's honour has become a movement that stretches from coast to coast, a reminder that his spirit lives on in everyone who chooses to show up," says Michael Mazza, Chief Executive Officer of the Terry Fox Foundation. "This year, we are pushing further than ever, and we invite all Canadians to be part of something truly bigger than themselves."

The Ride of Hope returns this year with 16 regional rides taking place across seven provinces - all organized by dedicated volunteers. Whether it's a group family ride, solo cycling journey or ambitious biking adventure there are a variety of rides taking place - each crafted to welcome cyclists at every experience level. New for 2026, the Terry Fox Foundation is introducing three "Terry Tough" rides in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, elevated cycling challenges designed to honour Terry's legendary determination and courage.

The Ride of Hope was created by Darrell Fox in 2015, when he challenged a small group of cycling enthusiasts to ride 350 kilometres to reach Mount Terry Fox in Valemount, BC. Last year, to mark the 45th anniversary of Terry's Marathon of Hope, Darrell and nine fellow cyclists completed a cross-Canada cycling journey, raising over one million dollars for cancer research.

"Over the past decade, the Ride of Hope has raised more than $2.25 million, a testament to the generosity and determination of Canadians from coast to coast." continues Mazza. "While meaningful progress has been made, cancer remains one of the most complex health challenges of our time and the work must continue. Every dollar raised brings our researchers one step closer to breakthroughs that save lives."

Funds raised through the Ride of Hope help power the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network (MOHCCN), a pan-Canadian initiative that brings together leading researchers, oncologists, and patient partners to accelerate precision medicine and translate discovery into real-world outcomes for patients. An example of this is the Personalized OncoGenomics Program in BC, which is co-funded by MOHCCN and is working to bring new hope to patients with hard-to-treat cancers like osteosarcoma, the same bone cancer Terry Fox faced, by offering doctors new tools to treat metastatic disease.

If you share Terry's dream of a world without cancer and have a passion for cycling, join a Ride of Hope in your community or support a rider near you. There is no registration fee and all funds raised directly support life-saving cancer research in Canada. Cyclists of all experience levels are welcomed to find and join a local ride or create their own if one isn't available in their community.

To register, donate, or learn more, visit terryfox.org/terry-fox-ride-of-hope.

About The Terry Fox Foundation

The Terry Fox Foundation honours the vision and spirit of an iconic Canadian while raising critical funds for cancer research. As a leading national charitable organization, the Terry Fox Foundation plays a vital role in building community, engaging more than 20,000 passionate volunteers and 3.5 million students in nearly 10,000 annual fundraising events across the country.

People around the world of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities have been inspired by Terry's enduring legacy. Through the generous support of our donors, partners, and volunteers, the Terry Fox Foundation has raised more than $1 billion for cancer research bringing hope and health to millions of Canadians. Visit terryfox.org for more information and to learn how you can help take Terry's Marathon of Hope across the finish line.

SOURCE The Terry Fox Foundation

MEDIA CONTACT: Denise Dias, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Terry Fox Foundation, [email protected], 416-988-0747