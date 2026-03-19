TORONTO and VANCOUVER, BC, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Seven early career scientists across Canada are launching new cancer research programs thanks to $3.5 million in funding through the Terry Fox New Investigator Awards, announced today by the Terry Fox Research Institute (TFRI). This year's funding represents the largest investment in a New Investigator Awards competition to date.

The awards support emerging research leaders as they establish laboratories, build teams and pursue innovative projects aimed at improving how cancer is prevented, detected and treated.

These investments are made possible through donations raised by the Terry Fox Foundation, the generosity of partners like the River Philip Foundation, and Canadians across the country who continue to support Terry Fox's dream of a world without cancer. More than four decades after Terry began his Marathon of Hope, that support continues to drive the next generation of cancer research in Canada through the TFRI.

"To advance our understanding and treatment of cancer we need to continuously seek, attract and support the best minds," says Dr. Jim Woodgett, TFRI President and Scientific Director. "These awards give talented young scientists the chance to build and keep their programs here in Canada and pursue bold ideas at a vulnerable stage in their careers. We're incredibly grateful to our donors and partners for making this investment in the future possible."

Together, these projects tackle some of the most pressing challenges in cancer research today, from improving immunotherapy and developing precision treatments to understanding cancer risk and predicting how tumours behave.

Terry Fox New Investigator Award Recipients

The 2026 Terry Fox New Investigator Awards support seven early career researchers whose work spans cancer prevention, detection and treatment.

Dr. Hannah Garner – McGill University

Dr. Garner is studying why the immune system fails to destroy BRCA1-related breast and ovarian tumours and how these cancers alter immune cells to support their growth and spread. Her research aims to identify ways to reprogram the immune system so it can better recognize and attack these aggressive cancers.

Dr. Bowen Li – University of Toronto / Princess Margaret Cancer Centre

Dr. Li is developing a programmable mRNA nanomedicine designed to detect cancer cells and trigger them to self-destruct while leaving healthy cells untouched. The technology could create more precise immunotherapies for lung cancer and other difficult-to-treat tumours.

Dr. Katey Enfield – BC Cancer Research Institute

Dr. Enfield is studying why only some lung cancer patients benefit from immunotherapy. By mapping how immune cells interact with tumours and identifying new biomarkers, her research could help doctors better predict which treatments are most likely to work for each patient.

Dr. Miffy Hok Yan Cheng – University of British Columbia

Dr. Cheng is developing a nanomedicine approach to break down the protective barrier surrounding tumours that prevents treatments and immune cells from reaching cancer. By removing this barrier, her research aims to improve the effectiveness of immunotherapy for aggressive cancers.

Dr. Farshad Nassiri – University Health Network / University of Toronto

Dr. Nassiri is using artificial intelligence and advanced genomic analysis to better predict when meningiomas, the most common brain tumours in adults, will return after surgery. His research aims to help doctors tailor treatment decisions and identify new therapeutic opportunities to improve outcomes for patients.

Dr. Daniel Myran – Bruyère Health Research Institute / North York General Hospital

Dr. Myran will lead the largest study to date examining the relationship between cannabis use and cancer risk. By analyzing health data from more than one million Canadians, his research will generate critical evidence to guide cancer prevention and public health policy.

Dr. Samantha Pollard – Simon Fraser University / BC Children's Hospital Research Institute

Dr. Pollard will generate the evidence needed to bring genetic testing into standard care for children with cancer. By providing a clear practical model that can be used nationwide, her research will improve equity in genetic testing and ensure future discoveries in genomic medicine translate into real benefits.

These projects represent the next generation of Terry Fox funded research and reflect Canada's leadership in advancing innovative approaches to cancer prevention, detection and treatment.

Every donation made through the Terry Fox Foundation helps power discoveries like these, supporting scientists across Canada who are working to improve outcomes for patients and bring us closer to finishing what Terry started.

About the Terry Fox Research Institute

Established in 2007, the Terry Fox Research Institute invests in world class, collaborative cancer research teams and partnerships across Canada. Through its flagship research programs and national precision medicine initiatives, TFRI brings together leading scientists, clinicians and institutions to accelerate cancer discoveries and translate research into improved patient care.

TFRI connects cancer hospitals, research centres, universities and funding partners across the country and supports innovative research that aims to transform how cancer is detected, treated and ultimately prevented.

For more information visit tfri.ca.

About the Terry Fox Foundation

The Terry Fox Foundation honours the vision and spirit of an iconic Canadian while raising critical funds for cancer research. As a leading national charitable organization, the Foundation plays a vital role in building community, engaging more than 20,000 volunteers and 3.5 million students in nearly 10,000 fundraising events each year.

Through the generous support of donors, partners and volunteers, the Terry Fox Foundation has raised more than $1 billion for cancer research and continues to fund innovative scientific discoveries that improve outcomes for cancer patients.

For more information visit terryfox.org.

SOURCE The Terry Fox Foundation

Media Contact: Peter Mothe, Senior Communications Specialist, Terry Fox Research Institute, Mobile: (604)773-2827