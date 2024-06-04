Terrestar Solutions Selects Etiya to Bridge Connectivity Gap for All Canadians

MONTREAL, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Terrestar Solutions, a Montreal-based mobile satellite operator, is proud to announce its selection of Etiya, a world-leading software company with offices in Montreal, QC, Canada, to help bridge the connectivity gap for all Canadians. As the only Canadian operator engaged in the race to bring seamless, affordable direct-to-mobile satellite communication services, Terrestar is leading the charge in connecting everyday devices, including smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, everywhere in Canada as a complement to cellular networks. This announcement underscores Terrestar's commitment to advancing connectivity for all Canadians.

"We are excited to support Terrestar's bold vision. Together, we will build a future that enhances the lives of Canadians and revolutionizes communication," said Aslan Doğan, CEO of Etiya. "Through this partnership, Terrestar and Etiya aim to establish a robust infrastructure for seamless communication throughout Canada. This infrastructure will connect users at all times and accelerate future digital transformations."

"This collaboration with Etiya marks a major milestone for Terrestar and our promise to bring cellular mobile connectivity everywhere," said Jacques Leduc, President and Chief Executive Officer of Terrestar. "We are committed to ensuring that every Canadian, no matter where they are, has access to reliable and seamless communication services. We anticipate the commercialization of this service in Canada as early as this year, facilitated by strategic partnerships with domestic mobile network operators."

Terrestar distinguishes itself from competitors through several key assets. These include sole ownership of the Canadian capacity of the geostationary EchoStar T1 satellite, as well as licences for S spectrum granted by the Canadian government, coupled with robust terrestrial infrastructure. Furthermore, Terrestar has forged strategic partnerships over the years to pioneer an innovative, open network architecture platform, aligned with the internationally adopted 3GPP standard, facilitating seamless integration between cellular and satellite networks.

About Terrestar Solutions

Terrestar Solutions Inc. is a Canadian mobile satellite operator engaged in the race to bring direct-to-device satellite services to smartphones and IoT devices and make anywhere in Canada communication a reality. The Company is committed to nurturing the ever-evolving, standards-based and open network ecosystem, enabling Mobile Network Operators to deliver ubiquitous communication services. Thanks to the Echostar T1 satellite, its ground network infrastructure and mobile satellite spectrum, Terrestar connects Canadians from almost anywhere in the country, even in Canada's most remote regions through its Strigo Mobile Satellite Service (MSS). The Strigo service also supports non-profit and First Nations organizations, a testament to the Company's strong sense of responsibility towards the welfare and progress of the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.terrestarsolutions.ca, contact [email protected], or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Etiya

Etiya is a leading software company providing customer experience-focused, AI-driven digital transformation through its award-winning product portfolio.

Founded in 2004, Etiya has over 1,500 employees and operates offices across 3 continents and 7 countries. Etiya's microservice-based architecture, DevOps methodology, and AI-driven portfolio offer competitive advantages to its customers by enhancing agility and flexibility in their business operations. Etiya delivers turnkey, end-to-end digital transformation to customers worldwide across various sectors, including telecom, finance, and retail. With its "Connected Customer First" approach, which prioritizes the digital customer experience, and the agile methodology it employs, becoming digital-ready is achievable within months through the rapid delivery of products and solutions.

