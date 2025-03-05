MONTREAL, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Terrestar Solutions Inc., the only Canadian mobile satellite operator pioneering the deployment of Satellite Hybrid IoT connectivity across Canada, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Monogoto, a leading cloud-based cellular network provider. This collaboration will empower solution providers and enterprises to deliver seamless, reliable, scalable, and resilient Hybrid IoT connectivity, ensuring devices remain connected to both cellular and satellite networks.

Terrestar Solutions and Monogoto partnership (CNW Group/Terrestar Solutions Inc.)

Adhering to 3GPP NTN NB-IoT standards, Terrestar's IoT connectivity services facilitate a seamless transition from cellular to satellite networks. This initiative aims to provide uninterrupted and ubiquitous IoT services for enterprises and solution providers, extending coverage to even the most remote regions.

The partnership between Terrestar and Monogoto offers comprehensive end-to-end IoT connectivity services, assisting businesses in implementing, managing, and optimizing IoT solutions. We enable enterprises and service providers to connect IoT sensors and devices across Canada for various verticals, including agriculture, energy, transportation, environmental, and mining. Our solution ensures seamless connectivity, enabling data collection, processing, and insights that businesses seek.

Jacques Leduc, President and CEO of Terrestar Solutions, commented, 'We are thrilled to partner with Monogoto to bring our newly deployed open network, built on standardized infrastructure, and an innovative hybrid IoT connectivity solution to the Canadian market. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver seamless and reliable connectivity, ensuring that devices stay connected even in the most remote regions. Together, we are paving the way for a new era of IoT services that will drive growth and innovation across industries.

The Terrestar and Monogoto satellite Hybrid IoT solution is anticipated to be available in the market in the latter half of 2025.

Maor Efrati, Co-founder and CTO of Monogoto, stated: "We are strong believers in extending the 'last miles' of traditional connectivity. Lowering the barriers to satellite connectivity with off-the-shelf modules and hybrid connectivity will drive innovation and unlock new possibilities across industries. This partnership with Terrestar will empower enterprises to seamlessly integrate satellite capabilities, ensuring their IoT solutions remain connected anywhere."

About Terrestar Solutions

Terrestar Solutions Inc. is the only Canadian mobile satellite operator engaged in the race to bring direct-to-device satellite services to smartphones and IoT devices and make anywhere-in-Canada communication a reality. Terrestar is committed to nurturing the ever-evolving, standards-based and open network ecosystem, enabling Mobile Network Operators to deliver ubiquitous communication services. Thanks to the Echostar T1 satellite, its ground network infrastructure and 40MHz of S-band mobile-satellite spectrum, Terrestar connects Canadians from almost anywhere in the country, even in Canada's most remote regions, through its Strigo Mobile-Satellite Service (MSS). The Strigo service also supports non-profit and First Nations organizations, a testament to the Company's powerful sense of responsibility towards the welfare and progress of the communities it serves. For more information, visit terrestarsolutions.ca or follow them on LinkedIn.

About Monogoto

Monogoto revolutionizes IoT with its software-defined connectivity platform, offering seamless cellular, private LTE/5G, and satellite connectivity. By delivering simplified, API-driven, always-on connectivity, Monogoto empowers enterprises and developers to overcome traditional barriers and scale innovation. Serving over 180 countries and leveraging 550 networks, Monogoto enables the connection of sensors and devices across diverse industries, including automotive, smart cities, retail, healthcare, fleet management, and more.

SOURCE Terrestar Solutions Inc.

Media contacts: Terrestar: Victoria Ollers [email protected]; Monogoto: Maor Efrati, Co-Founder and CTO [email protected]