MONTREAL, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Terrestar Solutions, Canada's only mobile satellite operator, recently closed on a financing deal with TD Bank Group.

Headquartered in Montreal, Terrestar has exclusive rights to the Canadian capacity on the Echostar T1 geostationary satellite, and a Canada-wide licence for 40MHz of S-band spectrum. Leveraging these, Terrestar currently offers mobile satellite communications through its Strigo brand.

Today, from its position on the forefront of innovation, Terrestar will move boldly ahead with its business plan. To that end, beginning this year, this Montreal-based leader will make major investments in a constellation of low-earth-orbit satellites to ensure greater communications capacity and a wider range of services for its users. This newfound mobile connectivity will be seamlessly integrated into existing terrestrial networks to eventually cover 100% of the Canadian territory. What's more, the services will be available to all consumers and businesses, regardless of their land-based mobile service provider.

"Mobile phones are a lifeline," explains Jacques Leduc, CEO of Terrestar Solutions, "they keep us connected to our loved ones, offer an essential link to our businesses and provide us with access to an inexhaustible source of information. Cellular networks have coverage limits, making our mobile devices useless in countless areas across the country. At Terrestar, we're going to bridge those coverage gaps by connecting everyone everywhere to everything."

With over 30 years' experience in the cellular and satellite sectors, Terrestar is combining these two services into a single ecosystem to offer direct-to-mobile satellite services across the country, providing the only Canadian-owned solution that truly represents our national interests.

Leduc continues, "Terrestar is putting the finishing touches on the infrastructure of tomorrow, and soon, we'll be uniquely positioned to deliver mobile satellite communications on every paved and gravel road in Canada, as well as on our waterways and within our forests—all thanks to our satellite coverage. Given the current socio-political climate, it's vital that we equip Canada with these communications infrastructures; they're critical to our country's sovereignty and defence, and to helping first responders to quickly and adequately react during natural disasters."

About Terrestar Solutions

Terrestar Solutions Inc. is the only Canadian mobile satellite operator engaged in the race to bring direct-to-device satellite services to smartphones and IoT devices and make anywhere-in-Canada communication a reality. Terrestar is committed to nurturing the ever-evolving, standards-based and open network ecosystem, enabling Mobile Network Operators to deliver ubiquitous communication services. Thanks to the Echostar T1 satellite, its ground network infrastructure and 40MHz of S-band mobile-satellite spectrum, Terrestar connects Canadians from almost anywhere in the country, even in Canada's most remote regions, through its Strigo Mobile-Satellite Service (MSS). The Strigo service also supports non-profit and First Nations organizations, a testament to the Company's powerful sense of responsibility towards the welfare and progress of the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.terrestarsolutions.ca or follow them on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Terrestar Solutions Inc.

