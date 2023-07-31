OTTAWA, ON, July 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Nova Scotia continue to make progress towards meeting the recommendations set out in the Mass Casualty Commission's Final Report, and to ensure the senseless tragedy never happens again.

Today, the federal Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Nova Scotia Attorney General and Minister of Justice, the Honourable Brad Johns, and Linda Lee Oland, Founding Chair of the Progress Monitoring Committee (PMC) released the Committee's Terms of Reference.

The Commission's final report called on the two governments to establish an independent body to monitor the progress of both governments as they assume the responsibility of advancing the recommendations of the report. The PMC will play this critical role and support engagement and transparency as Canada, Nova Scotia and other partners continue to advance in implementing the Commission's key findings.

The Terms of Reference will guide the work of the PMC, including to develop a plan to monitor and periodically publicly report on the initiatives that Canada and Nova Scotia are undertaken in response to the MCC report.

Both governments continue to work with the Founding Chair to appoint members by September 1, 2023.

Quote(s)

"The governments of Canada and Nova Scotia are continuing to make progress on the commitment to address the recommendations outlined in the final report of the Mass Casualty Commission. Ms. Oland's leadership will play a critical role as we work collectively to advance this vital work."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"This is an important milestone as we continue our work to implement the Mass Casualty Commission's recommendations. We are grateful for Ms. Oland's leadership and her commitment to building a structure for this Committee that supports partnership and collaboration as well as transparency and accountability."

- The Honourable Brad Johns, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Nova Scotia

Quick Facts

On May 31, 2023 , the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia announced the appointment of the Founding Chair of the Commission's Progress Monitoring Committee.

, the governments of and announced the appointment of the Founding Chair of the Commission's Progress Monitoring Committee. On April 28, 2023 , the federal government and Nova Scotia announced a combined $18M over two years to help address the unmet needs for mental health, grief and bereavement supports in the affected communities, as recommended in the Commission's final report.

, the federal government and announced a combined over two years to help address the unmet needs for mental health, grief and bereavement supports in the affected communities, as recommended in the Commission's final report. On May 1, 2023 , the Government of Canada announced proposed enhanced measures to strengthen Bill C-21. This followed engagement with Canadians across the country. These included survivors of gun violence, hunters & trappers; First Nations, Inuit and Métis; and rural & Northern residents. It is also the product of significant conversations with Parliamentarians. Furthermore, the measures reflect the input of experts in the field. Most significantly, these proposed amendments align with recommendations put forward by the Mass Casualty Commission.

, the Government of announced proposed enhanced measures to strengthen Bill C-21. This followed engagement with Canadians across the country. These included survivors of gun violence, hunters & trappers; First Nations, Inuit and Métis; and rural & Northern residents. It is also the product of significant conversations with Parliamentarians. Furthermore, the measures reflect the input of experts in the field. Most significantly, these proposed amendments align with recommendations put forward by the Mass Casualty Commission. On November 9, 2022 , the Federal, Provincial, Territorial (FPT) Ministers responsible for the Status of Women endorsed the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence (GBV). The National Action Plan is a strategic framework for action within and across jurisdictions with the goal of supporting victims, survivors, and their families, no matter where they live. Bilateral funding agreements are being negotiated with the provinces and territories to support their implementation of the National Action Plan.

