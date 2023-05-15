TERAGO to Participate at the 2023 TD Securities Telecom & Media Conference on May 24, 2023

TORONTO, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - TERAGO Inc. ("TERAGO" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) (www.terago.ca), has been invited to participate at the 2023 TD Securities Telecom & Media Conference, which is being held on Wednesday, May 24th, 2023 at the TD Tower, in Toronto, Ontario. The Company's CFO, Phil Jones, and other members of the management team will be holding 1x1 meetings with institutional investors.

Senior executives from major communications companies in Canada will be presenting and in attendance. Updates will be provided on industry trends, regulatory environments, and new technologies from participating companies and the TD Securities team. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting both in person and virtually, please email [email protected].

About TERAGO

TERAGO provides wireless connectivity and private 5G wireless networking services to businesses operating across Canada. The Company holds 2120 MHz of exclusive spectrum licenses in the 24 GHz and 38 GHz spectrum bands, which it utilizes to provide secure and reliable enterprise grade networking and connectivity services. TERAGO serves over 1,800 Canadian and Global businesses operating in major markets across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg, and has been providing wireless services since 1999. For more information about TERAGO, please visit www.terago.ca.

