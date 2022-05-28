Tentative agreement reached in Sea to Sky transit negotiations

"Transit workers in the Sea to Sky went on strike to address deeply unfair disparity between their wages and benefits and what is paid in other regions," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "Local 114 members maintained a solid picket line and grew community support for their fight. I think they've accomplished a lot in these negotiations and demonstrated the importance regional transit to these communities."

The tentative agreement is unanimously recommended by the Local 114 bargaining committee. Transit operators in Squamish, Whistler, and Pemberton will vote on the agreement on May 30. Once ratified, service will resume when it is safe to do so. Details of the agreement will be released following ratification.

The job action began on January 29, 2022.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

