Tentative agreement reached at Shorelines Casino Belleville

BELLEVILLE, ON, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Unifor members working at Belleville's casino will vote Wednesday on ratification of a new tentative agreement.

"I am very impressed with the solidarity and activism of the Shorelines group in Belleville," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "The employer tried to test their determination, but our members stayed strong and succeeded in winning important gains."

If ratified, the deal will end the strike action that began at 1:01 a.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Details of the agreement will be release after ratification.

Local 1090 members at Shorelines Belleville rejected the employer's most recent offer by 84% on October 20. The union represents 93 workers at the casino in table games, slots, food and beverage, kitchen and culinary, facilities and housekeeping, guest services, and cashiering.

