TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Unifor's Bell Clerical and Associated Employees Bargaining Committee reached a tentative agreement with Bell Canada.

"I want to offer my congratulations to the entire bargaining team for remaining focused on members' interests and securing this deal under difficult circumstances," said Lana Payne, Unifor National Secretary-Treasurer. "Telecommunications members united behind shared priorities, and many of those important issues are reflected in this tentative agreement."

No details of the deal will be released until members of the bargaining unit vote on its acceptance. Ratification meetings will be scheduled in the coming weeks.

"The bargaining committee shares the belief that this is the best collective agreement possible without entering into a strike. It would not have been possible to reach this agreement without the dedication and engagement from members every step of the way," said Daniel Cloutier, Unifor Quebec Director.

On June 21, 2022, Bell Clerical members voted in favour of strike action. Approximately 4,200 workers in the clerical bargaining unit perform clerical and other duties, and live and work across Ontario and Quebec.

Bell clerical and associated workers are represented in Quebec by Unifor Locals 6000, 6001, 6002 and 6003, and in Ontario by Unifor Locals 6004, 6005, 6006, 6007, 6008 and 37. All locals are represented in the bargaining caucus.

