Tent Mountain Mine Redevelopment Project - Public Comments Invited on the Summary of the Initial Project Description

What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Montem Resources Alberta Operations Ltd. is proposing the Tent Mountain Mine Redevelopment Project, located west of Coleman, Alberta. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) invites the public and Indigenous groups to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project. This feedback will help the Agency prepare a summary of issues and inform its decision as to whether this project requires an impact assessment.

How can I participate?

Visit the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 81436) to get more information on the project and submit comments. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Written comments, in either official language, will be accepted until December 15, 2021.

Virtual Information Sessions

Attend a virtual information session to learn more about the project, the impact assessment process and details on how to submit comments.

December 2 , from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. MDT (Session 1)

, from (Session 1) December 7 , from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. MDT (Session 2)

For more information about the sessions, including how to register and participate, please contact the Agency at [email protected]

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This is the first federal comment period for the project. If the Agency determines that an impact assessment is required, there will be additional opportunities to comment over the course of the process.

What is the proposed project?

Montem Resources Alberta Operations Ltd. is proposing to restart and expand mining operations at the Tent Mountain Mine, an open-pit coal mine located 16 kilometres west of Coleman, Alberta that stopped operating in 1983. As proposed, the Tent Mountain Mine Redevelopment Project would expand the original mine pits to allow for the production of 4925 tonnes per day of raw coal used for steelmaking, over a 14-year mine life. The project would also include a coal handling and processing plant near the mining area and a rail loading facility located next to Provincial Highway #3 (Crowsnest Highway).

For further information: Contact Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, Canada Place, 9700 Jasper Avenue, Suite 1145, Edmonton, Alberta T5J 4C3, Email: [email protected]; Contact (Media), Email: [email protected], Telephone: 343-549-3870

