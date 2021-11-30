Tent Mountain Mine Redevelopment Project - Participant Funding Available

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is now available to help the public and Indigenous groups participate in the impact assessment process for the proposed Tent Mountain Mine Redevelopment Project, located west of Coleman, Alberta.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to assist their participation during the impact assessment's planning phase. During the current comment period, which ends December 16, 2021, the public and Indigenous groups are invited to review the summary of the initial project description and provide comments. The Agency will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

Applications received by December 30, 2021, will be considered.

To apply for funding or receive an application form, please contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected], or by calling 1-866-582-1884.

As a next step, the Agency will determine whether a federal impact assessment is required for the project. If one is required, eligible applicants will receive additional funding to participate in a second comment period during which the public and Indigenous groups will be invited to provide feedback on the draft Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines and the draft Public Participation Plan.

The Proposed Project

Montem Resources Alberta Operations Ltd. is proposing to restart and expand mining operations at the Tent Mountain Mine, an open-pit coal mine located 16 kilometres west of Coleman, Alberta that stopped operating in 1983. As proposed, the Tent Mountain Mine Redevelopment Project would expand the original mine pits to allow for the production of 4925 tonnes per day of raw coal used for steelmaking, over a 14-year mine life. The project would also include a coal handling and processing plant near the mining area and a rail loading facility located next to Provincial Highway #3 (Crowsnest Highway).

More information on this project is available on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry website, reference number 81436.

For further information: For media inquiries, contact the Agency's media relations team by writing to [email protected], or by calling 343-549-3870.