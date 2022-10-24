MONTREAL, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Avocados From Mexico and one of Canada's favourite athletes in Tennis' world, Leylah Fernandez, are proud to announce their collaboration. The tennis player becomes the new brand ambassador to inspire a fresh generation in sports and avolovers.

Taking the world by storm at only 20 years old, Leylah made this new alliance public during the US Open. In a playful Instagram post, Leylah captioned "If you're an avocado lover as much as I am, look out for my favourite hacks, recipes & tips." A sneak peek into this exciting partnership, highlighting the brand's essence.

A SERVE IN THE TENNIS WORLD FOR THE BRAND

Avocados From Mexico already had a strong presence in the tennis sphere this year as the official partner of the National Bank Open, presented by Rogers. The international tournament took place last August at the IGA Stadium in Montreal and at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto. As the official event partner, Avocados From Mexico provided fans with refreshing and delicious avocado smoothies. The brand's logo was also showcased beautifully, on the central court and in different areas of both stadiums, and tennis fans could also play a fun game of skills at AFM's booth to get a chance to win branded goodies.

A MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN

Avocados are a perfect sport's support option with numerous health benefits, including a wide variety of vitamins and minerals. They are a great source of monounsaturated fats, aka "good fat," which help maintain healthy cholesterol levels. These green gems also help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and are essential to muscle recovery, to name only a few virtues. Associating the brand to a stellar athlete was bound to happen, highlighting a shared healthy lifestyle philosophy.

"With this partnership, the goal is to reach a new audience and demography. Previously, mainly focused on strengthening our relationship with avolovers, our loyal avocado consumers, we're now making more space for a sport driven community centered around wellness and looking for healthy alternatives to integrate into their sports routine. We couldn't be happier to join forces with Leylah on this mission." commented Miguel Barcenas, Head of Marketing for Avocados From Mexico international markets.

AVOCADOS ARE A SMASH HIT ON SOCIAL MEDIA

In addition, avocados being the "IT" fruit of Gen Z's diet, starring in more than 13 million videos generated on Instagram and more than 6 billion views on TikTok only. The brand wanted to partner with an outstanding athlete, sporting a fresh profile and a great social media presence that would inspire an active audience looking for healthy alternatives. Collaborating with Leylah was a given, as she thoroughly portrays the essence of Avocados From Mexico and has been an avolover for many years.

"My favourite pre-workout snack is an avocado smoothie that I can whip up in an instant and carry with me on my way to the training center! When Avocados From Mexico approached me to become their brand ambassador, I was thrilled to get to inspire my community with my go-to avocado recipes for a balanced diet, for the body and the mind." Shared Leylah.

The partnership will take place until the end of June 2023: for all you athletes out there, the time is ripe to make avocados part of your diet! Learn about the benefits of Avocados From Mexico and get inspired by our healthy avo-recipes here.

Anytime is avotime!

ABOUT AVOCADOS FROM MEXICO

Avocados From Mexico exemplifies the positivity and dynamism attributed to avocados. Throughout the growing, packing and distribution processes, the brand stays loyal to its goal of offering good food that will be happily enjoyed in good company. Mexicanity is the emotion and energy associated with making guacamole and other delicious recipes. It's also the parties and special occasions that bring family and friends together in the spirit of celebration, sharing and joy.

