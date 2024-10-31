MONTRÉAL, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - There are only four cuisines in the world that have been declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Mexican cuisine is not only one of them, but it was the first to achieve this designation from UNESCO.

Traditional Mexican cuisine is a comprehensive cultural landscape encompassing agriculture, age-old skills, ancestral customs, culinary techniques as well as the various and fresh food products, especially the avocado, which is a staple on every table and well-known to be the best in autumn.

The sacred fruit finds its roots in the south-central state of Puebla and dates back more than 10,000 years.

The sacred fruit finds its roots in the south-central state of Puebla and dates back more than 10,000 years. Mesoamerican tribes are also thought to have cultivated the avocado (Persea Americana) for the first time 5,000 years ago, making avocado cultivation as old as the discovery of writing.

The Magic of Michoacán's Avocado Growing

The state's mountainous terrain, volcanic soil, abundant sunlight, temperate microclimate, timely rainfall, and natural irrigation combine to create the perfect environment for avocado production and harvest.

These optimal conditions enable avocado growers the ability to cultivate 54,000 avocado orchards at different altitudes, ranging from 2,000 to 10,000 feet, and in related fluctuating temperatures, standing at more than 10 degrees Celsius, allowing the green fruit to grow and be harvested perennially throughout the year.

The orchards rhythmically bloom in four different cycles, each with distinct characteristics, from higher to lower elevations and then back again. Although the blooms overlap, the harvest can always be carried out because, after ripening, ready-to-pick avocados can survive for up to six months on the tree.

In a perfectly well-thought-out cycle, the 34,000 growers and 90 packers deliver on their ongoing promise: no matter the season, consumers can enjoy an abundance of high-quality avocados.

Each tree can produce up to a million flowers, of which only 0.1% will become fruit. This superfruit will be harvested by hand, with the utmost care, because once the fruit touches the ground, it can no longer be exported. So, it's a privilege to have the opportunity to taste Mexico's avocados.

The best Mexican Avocado Season

Although avocados can be enjoyed throughout the year, autumn is the perfect season to savour them.

The bloom cycle begins with the Loca, running from June to September, and ends with the Marzena, lasting from March to June, both of which produce round-shaped fruits.

The "normal bloom," extending over a period of six months between September and February, represents the harvest period for the majority of avocados.

Finally, the Aventajada (advantaged), which is the shortest avocado bloom, spanning from September to November, offers the opportunity to enjoy the longer-bodied, pear-shaped avocados so familiar on autumn stalls.

It's undoubtedly the best time to succumb to the temptation of its creamy, buttery flesh and slightly nutty flavour. And if it's been a well-kept secret up until now, you can henceforth reveal it!

The Mexican Avocado Health Benefits

Source of fibre, with 20 different vitamins and minerals, avocados are a healthy choice full of nutrients.

100 g of avocado contain potassium (507 mg), phosphorus (54 mg), magnesium (29 mg), calcium (13 mg) and sodium (8 mg), as well as vitamins C, E, K and B9, which contribute support nervous system function and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Avocados are the only fruit with more than 75% monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats otherwise known as "good fats", yet they contain 0 mg cholesterol per serving.

"When people ask where my love of food comes from, I always tell them, 'I was born and raised in Mexico.' […] Avocados are a piece of home and such an iconic Mexican product that represents the flavours I grew up with. Their unique versatility makes them the perfect ingredient to elevate any recipe." Shares Award-Winning Chef Pati Jinich, Avocados From Mexico's first-ever avocado culinary ambassador.

