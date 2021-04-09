OTTAWA, ON, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why the Government of Canada is helping to foster innovation by highlighting innovative solutions aiming to improve the performance, viability and effectiveness of affordable housing.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), is pleased to announce up to $250,000 in funding for each selected project under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) Demonstrations Initiative.

The NHS Demonstrations Initiative showcases forward-looking technologies, practices, programs, policies and strategies to spur the future of housing in Canada. It focuses on projects that support the National Housing Strategy priority areas and population groups.

These solutions will support a culture of innovation by fostering partnerships, replication as well as creating and disseminating real-world data for evidence-based decision-making.

More information about the NHS Demonstrations Initiative is available at https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/en/nhs/demonstration-initiative.

Quotes

"Every Canadian deserves a home that meets their needs and they can afford. Increasing the supply of housing requires innovative and disruptive thinking. The NHS Demonstrations Initiative showcases the best new ideas ensuring that these can be repeated and scaled across Canada. Congratulations to all the recipients!" – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Quick facts

Funding for demonstrations is available to those who wish to address housing related issues identified under the NHS' priority areas.

The NHS Demonstrations Initiative competitive open-call process occurs annually. The next one will be held in June 2021 .

. Experts interested in acting as reviewers are invited to manifest their interest by writing to [email protected]

The NHS includes $241 million over 10 years to support research on housing needs and conditions, the housing finance system, market stability and housing sector innovation.

over 10 years to support research on housing needs and conditions, the housing finance system, market stability and housing sector innovation. Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn Instagram and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

Backgrounder – Successful Submissions, 2020 NHS Demonstrations Initiative

Further details on these projects can be found here.

Project Title and Short

Description Lead organization

and collaborators Requested

MHC funding Project

localization Hey Neighbour Collective: Social sustainability innovations for affordable multi-unit rental housing Simon Fraser University (Morris J Wosk Centre for Dialogue)

Brightside Community Homes Foundation

Catalyst Community Developments Society

Building Resilient Neighbourhoods

West End Seniors Network

Happy City

Concert Properties

BC Non-Profit Housing Association

LandlordBC $232,250 Vancouver, Victoria and Penticton, BC SAFERhome Universal Design Affordable Housing Demonstration SAFERhome Standards Society

Bonailie Homes

NEXII Building Solutions

Seyem' and Kwantlen First Nation $227,500 Maple Ridge, B.C. Scalable, Sustainable Companion Housing Model for Vulnerable Populations Happipad Technologies Inc.

Affordable Housing: Vancouver Island Society (AHVIS)

Home Together

Hornby and Denman Community Health Care Society

OneSky Community Resources

Chilliwack Community Services

Alberta Seniors & Communities Housing Association

West End Seniors Network

Seniors Outreach Services Society

Robson Valley Support Society

Alberta Council on Aging

DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society

Seniors Come Share Society $250,000 Kelowna, BC Automatic Fire Suppression System Demonstration to Protect Homes in Indigenous Communities Planet Halo Security Inc.

Guardian Fire Shield

Yale First Nation $143,500 Hope, BC The Vienna House Multi-unit Affordable Housing Demonstration Initiative BC Housing

City of Vancouver

Vancouver Affordable Housing Agency

City of Vienna

More Than a Roof Housing Society $250,000 Vancouver, BC A Toolkit for Affordability Driven Home Energy Efficiency Retrofits Through Local Improvement Charge Programs Volta Research Inc.

City of Toronto

Dr. Runa Das, faculty of Royal Roads University

Building Knowledge Canada Inc.

Halifax Regional Municipality

Hero Engineering Inc.

Indwell Community Homes $200,000 Toronto, ON Implementing the Right to Housing in the Supportive Housing Sector Centre for Equality Rights in Accommodation in Ontario

Dixon Hall

Mainstay Housing $249,821 Toronto, ON The Shift: Supporting Human-Rights Based Housing Strategies The Shift

Canadian Urban Institute

McConnell Foundation

City of Kitchener, ON

City of Toronto, ON

City of Yellowknife, NT $250,000 National Collaborative Innovative Partnerships for Financing Affordable Housing Projects Horizon Housing Society

Bishop O'Byrne Housing

Silvera for Seniors

Trinity Place

Accessible Housing

Calgary Homelessness Foundation

Bespoke $250,000 Calgary, AB – with national dissemination Regent Park World Urban Pavilion by UN-Habitat United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat)

Urban Economy Forum (UEF)

The Daniels Corporation

CMHC The Government of Canada, through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, will contribute $1 million for the construction of the Regent Park World Urban Pavilion by UN-Habitat and $1.25 million for five years of programming ($250K per year) through the National Housing Strategy . Toronto, ON National International

