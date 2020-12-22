OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Following the announcement of a province-wide shut down by the Province of Ontario, the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General has decided to temporarily close the grounds of Rideau Hall, including the skating rink, in order to minimize any risk of COVID-19 transmission.

The closure is effective as of this evening, December 22, 2020, until further notice.

For up-to-date information, including on our virtual offerings, visit www.gg.ca.

