Driving responsible innovation at scale: More than 57,000 TELUS team members are using secure AI tools daily through the development of 31 custom AI solutions

MONTREAL, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - TELUS is proud to announce that it has won the Mercure in the Productivity Enhancement category at the 45th edition of the Les Mercuriades competition, organized by the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Quebec (FCCQ) . This prestigious award, presented at the gala held on May 5 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal, recognizes TELUS' innovative and responsible approach to the adoption and development of artificial intelligence (AI).

TELUS' award-winning initiative sets us apart for its balanced approach, combining cutting-edge technological innovation with the widespread accessibility of AI. More than 57,000 employees use secure, in-house developed AI tools daily to improve efficiency and drive innovation. This strategy has led to the development of 31 custom AI tools, with more than 200 new initiatives underway.

"This recognition underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation while staying true to our core values," said Nazim Benhadid, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at TELUS. "Our unique approach to AI demonstrates that it is possible to drive productivity and innovation with privacy and security by design while maintaining the highest ethical standards and putting people at the heart of our strategy. As we continue to explore the potential of AI, we aim to create a more connected and efficient future, while driving a sustainable, positive impact on society."

Notable achievements include:

Fuel iX, the TELUS-built, enterprise-grade GenAI platform is helping team members save an average of 40 minutes each time they use it for tasks such as research, data analysis, content generation and coding, resulting in more than 500,000 hours (the equivalent to 62,000 working days) reclaimed for higher-value tasks.

The AI-powered customer support tool on TELUS.com – the first in the world to receive the international "Privacy by Design ISO 31700-1" certification – has successfully handled over 300,000 customer requests, significantly improving the customer experience.

– the first in the world to receive the international "Privacy by Design ISO 31700-1" certification – has successfully handled over 300,000 customer requests, significantly improving the customer experience. The SPOC (Single Point of Contact) Copilot, an AI-powered help desk tool, has handled over 230,000 conversations since launch last year, significantly improving the employee IT-support experience.

The Translation Copilot facilitated the translation of more than 1.8 million words in just two months, promoting faster communications within the company.

The AI-powered NEO Assistant empowers field technicians with instant access to critical operational information, from site details to business processes. Actively used by 75% of TELUS field technicians, the tool has facilitated over 7,000 tasks, revolutionizing field operations and improving on-site efficiency.

This recognition adds to a string of recent accolades recognizing TELUS' leadership in AI. In December 2023, TELUS was named an "Outstanding Organization" by the Responsible AI Institute for its commitment to responsible AI. In September 2023, TELUS entered into a strategic partnership with Mila - Institut québécois d'intelligence artificielle, reinforcing its commitment to the development of ethical and responsible AI for the benefit of society. Earlier this year, TELUS announced plans to build Canada's leading Sovereign AI Factory in collaboration with NVIDIA, a world leader in AI, with the first site launching in Rimouski this summer. This powerful and super-secure facility will give Canadian businesses and researchers access to cutting-edge technology, helping them develop smarter AI products and driving the nation's AI future.

TELUS has proudly won several Mercures awards over the years, including in the categories of Sustainable Development Strategy (2023), Excellence in French (2022), Contribution to Economic and Regional Development (2021), Commitment to Community (2018), as well as Large Company of the Year and Proactive Workforce Management (2014).

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company, generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. Our TELUS Health business is enhancing 76 million lives worldwide through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. Our TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods business utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs including 2.4 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world's most giving company. For more information, visit telus.com or follow @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Camille Finnegan

TELUS Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.