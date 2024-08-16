TELUS technicians are onsite at the Jasper Re-Entry Centre to provide technical assistance and connectivity solutions for residents

JASPER, AB, Aug. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - As Jasper residents return home for the first time in more than three weeks, TELUS is committed to ensuring the Jasper community can access the connectivity they need to stay informed and in contact with their loved ones during this difficult time. Over the past few weeks, TELUS crews have been working around the clock in the Jasper area to maintain critical infrastructure under the most challenging conditions to ensure network connectivity for first responders and returning evacuees.

Beginning Friday, returning residents will find TELUS technicians available at the Jasper Re-Entry Centre at Commemoration Park, 1324 Pyramid Lake Rd, ready to provide immediate technical assistance. Customers can also pick up free temporary wireless home phone and internet solutions there. Those who need to make adjustments to their TELUS services or temporarily pause them can reach out to one of our representatives at 1-855-889-7233 to discuss the best ways we can help.

"We know that this is an extremely difficult time for so many people impacted by the devastating wildfires in Jasper," said Jill Schnarr, Chief Social Innovation, Communications and Brand Officer, TELUS. "Our top priority is keeping the people of Jasper safe and connected to their loved ones and the information that matters most. We want to extend our sincere appreciation to our incredible team, who are onsite providing technical assistance and connectivity solutions for returning residents. Our hearts remain with all of those affected as we continue to support the Jasper community during these times of uncertainty."

TELUS' donations and in-kind support to assist with relief efforts in Jasper include:

Rapidly deploying a cell tower on wheels (COW) to provide wireless connectivity and support emergency communications along a no-coverage section of Highway 16

Continually refuelling back-up generators to keep communication lines safely up and running after a loss of commercial power

Working closely with the Incident Command Center to protect critical network infrastructure

Distributing adult and youth disaster kits at evacuation centers containing essential items such as emergency blankets, reusable water bottles, charging cables and activities for kids

Offering data top-ups and waiving long-distance mobile, home phone, texting and roaming fees for evacuees and those affected

Donating $100,000 through the TELUS Future Friendly Foundation to local charities supporting relief efforts, including GlobalFire, Parachutes for Pets, Food Banks Alberta, Jasper Community Team Society and the Northern Alberta Resiliency Fund

through the TELUS Future Friendly Foundation to local charities supporting relief efforts, including GlobalFire, Parachutes for Pets, Food Banks Alberta, Jasper Community Team Society and the Northern Alberta Resiliency Fund Activating a text-to-donate fundraising campaign whereby TELUS customers can text the word DONATE to 41010 to give $20 to TELUS Friendly Future Foundation to support registered charities providing emergency relief efforts

to TELUS Friendly Future Foundation to support registered charities providing emergency relief efforts Enabling customers in Alberta and B.C. to redeem their TELUS Rewards points for a $20 donation to TELUS Friendly Future Foundation in support of wildfire relief

and B.C. to redeem their TELUS Rewards points for a donation to TELUS Friendly Future Foundation in support of wildfire relief Offering a free Community Crisis Support line for emotional support, accessible 24/7 to all Canadians at 1-844-751-2133, provided by TELUS Health

Supplying free counselling sessions through TELUS Health MyCare

Providing no-cost vet tech appointments through TELUS Health MyPet

As Jasper begins to rebuild, TELUS is working closely with the Municipality of Jasper, the Government of Alberta, Parks Canada and local utility providers to explore options to bring TELUS PureFibre, our award-winning internet technology, to the entire community. TELUS PureFibre is up to 85 per cent more energy efficient than copper, and more resistant to environmental factors, making it more reliable and less prone to outages or disruptions during severe weather emergencies. Over the last five years, TELUS has invested $125 million in emergency response, network protection and community investment, supporting those impacted by wildfires and floods across Canada.

To donate to support communities in need, visit friendlyfuture.com . To learn more about our disaster relief efforts visit telus.com/WildfireRelief .

