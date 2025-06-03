Applications now open and owners can apply for their chance to win $200,000 in funding, technology and exposure to fuel their business growth

TORONTO, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - TELUS' #StandWithOwners contest is returning for its sixth consecutive year, with over $1 million in prizing and rewards, continuing its support for Canadian small businesses that form the backbone of the nation's economy. TELUS is committed to supporting and recognizing the critical role small business owners play in fueling innovation, driving economic growth, and creating a positive impact in our communities.

Starting today, small business owners can apply at telus.com/StandWithOwners until September 3, 2025, to win one of five grand prize packages valued at over $200,000 each. Prizes include $75,000 in direct funding, $80,000 in advertising and business exposure, $35,000 in TELUS technology along with a Samsung technology package, and $10,000 in TELUS Health wellbeing support. Beyond the grand prizes, 15 finalists will receive $20,000 in funding and technology, while 15 more businesses will gain nationwide exposure through TELUS' social media channels.

This year, TELUS is celebrating the entrepreneurs who have made it in Canada. The innovators who built their dream and found their team here. The leaders who grew their idea and blazed a path - transforming passion into success.

TELUS is seeking applicants that demonstrate how they've used innovation and technology to stand out from their peers while growing their business, and how their team and support network help contribute to their success. Additionally, applicants will be asked to show how the success of their business has made a meaningful impact on their local economy and community.

"Small businesses are the heartbeat of our local economy and these owners continue to show remarkable resilience and innovation in the face of recent global economic challenges," said Katherine Emberly, Senior Vice-President & President, Small and Medium Business at TELUS. "Through #StandWithOwners, we're inviting small businesses of all sizes to share these amazing stories and with over $1 million in prizing and rewards, we're not just celebrating their achievements, we're providing meaningful support to help them scale their impact and write the next chapter of Canadian success stories."

"Winning #StandWithOwners was incredible. With the funding, we were able to invest in new technology and invest in our brand. The people TELUS surrounded us with - including other entrepreneurs - helped us see our business in a new light and rejuvenated us to continue to grow it," said Jill Sheridan, co-owner, Legends Haul, a 2024 #StandWithOwners grand prize winner. "#StandWithOwners has been an incredible experience, we're so happy to be a part of it."

Since 2020, TELUS has committed over $6 million through #StandWithOwners, providing funding, technology and exposure to Canadian businesses. For more information and to apply by September 3, 2025, visit telus.com/StandWithOwners .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company, generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. Our TELUS Health business is enhancing more than 76 million lives worldwide through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. Our TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods business utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs including 2.4 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world's most giving company. For more information, visit telus.com or follow @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sacha Gudmundsson

TELUS Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.