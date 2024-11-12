Customers in Eastern Canada can experience uninterrupted video calls, gaming and 4K streaming, even when everyone is online at the same time

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - TELUS PureFibre Internet is now offering residents in Ontario and Quebec access to the fastest internet technology in the country. TELUS PureFibre Internet lets customers play, stream, create, learn, browse and connect seamlessly with blazing fast download speeds of 1.5 Gbps, upload speeds of 1.0 Gbps, and a 100 per cent fibre-to-the-home network. TELUS PureFibre Internet customers gain access to exclusive bundling options that combine the high-speed connectivity of PureFibre Internet with TELUS mobility, SmartHome Security, and Stream+ services, enhancing their connected experience at home and on-the-go.

"We're excited to bring the power of TELUS PureFibre Internet to Ontario and Quebec, offering fast and reliable connectivity that empowers customers and communities to thrive in today's digital world," said Zainul Mawji, Executive Vice-president and President, TELUS Consumer Solutions. "The expansion of TELUS PureFibre in Eastern Canada gives more Canadians access to our suite of unique products and services, including TELUS Health, SmartEnergy and Stream+, bringing you more choice, value and the ultimate connectivity experience to help you stay connected to what matters most, now and into the future."

TELUS PureFibre Internet includes next-generation award-winning Wi-Fi 6 hardware and professional internet installation from certified technicians. By combining Wi-Fi 6 technology with PureFibre, households will experience even faster Internet speeds that don't lag or stall if too many devices are connected. PureFibre Internet also unlocks the future potential for connected homes and gives immersive technologies, such as augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR), the capability to reach its full potential.

In the future, TELUS plans to bring PureFibre Internet to more regions in Eastern Canada, including the Atlantic provinces. For more information on availability and pricing plans, visit www.telus.com/internet .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company, generating over $20 billion in annual revenue and connecting more than 19 million customers through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. Our TELUS Health business is enhancing the lives of 76 million people worldwide through innovative preventive medicine and wellbeing technologies. Our TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods business utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS and our 140,000 team members have contributed $1.7 billion and volunteered 2.2 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world's most giving company. For more information, visit telus.com or follow @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

