TELUS originals celebrates 10 years of powerful storytelling

More than $27 million invested in independent Canadian and Indigenous filmmakers, showcasing Western Canada's diverse stories

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - TELUS is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of TELUS originals and a decade of empowering independent Canadian and Indigenous filmmakers creating compelling, social-purpose driven documentaries and docuseries that inspire change and connect communities. Since 2014, TELUS originals has invested more than $27 million, bringing over 350 projects to screens across Canada and highlighting the diverse stories of British Columbia and Alberta. Viewers can watch these powerful TELUS original films on Optik TV channel 8, via TELUS Stream+ and for free at watch.telusoriginals.com .

"TELUS originals embodies our commitment to connecting communities both locally and globally through powerful storytelling," said Mark Holloway, Vice-President of Content, Strategy & Business Development at TELUS. "We are proud to amplify these authentic voices, highlighting important themes like sustainability and social justice. By championing diverse perspectives through our content, we hope to spark more meaningful conversations across Canada and around the world."

This fall alone, 10 TELUS original films, including Ari's Theme, The Chef and the Daruma, Curl Power and Iniskim - Return of the Buffalo, were selected by top-tier Western Canadian film festivals in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton, underscoring the positive impact of the program for Canadian storytellers, local communities and the country's film industry at large.

"The impact of TELUS originals is truly immeasurable," said Laura O'Grady, Producer and TELUS originals filmmaker. "By supporting the production of hundreds of hours devoted to amplifying Canadian stories, it provides essential funding for independent filmmakers. I began producing TELUS originals films a decade ago, and it's been a joy to witness its growth and evolution, as it introduces a wealth of diverse and exciting filmmakers and underrepresented communities to Canadian audiences."

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of TELUS originals, viewers are invited to explore the diverse range of new TELUS originals content including Aitamaako'tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun , The Interceptors , and Handle With Care: The Legend of the Notic Streetball Crew available on TELUS Optik TV channel 8, via Stream+ and online at watch.telusoriginals.com .

For more information about TELUS originals, visit watch.telusoriginals.com .

