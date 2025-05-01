Global initiative will mobilize more than 83,000 volunteers in communities throughout the month of May

TELUS team members and retirees volunteered 1.5 million volunteer hours in 2024 and 2.4 million days cumulatively

VANCOUVER, BC, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, TELUS announced its 20th annual TELUS Days of Giving kicks off on May 1, uniting TELUS team members, retirees, and partners around the world to volunteer and give back in their local communities. Throughout the month of May, TELUS team members, retirees, families, and partners around the world will participate in thousands of volunteer activities for TELUS Days of Giving. This global movement, which began as a single day of service two decades ago, now encompasses a diverse range of initiatives including environmental cleanups, food bank support, youth mentorship, and technology-focused efforts like device recycling. TELUS Days of Giving not only addresses immediate community needs but also fosters a year-round culture of volunteerism. This signature program runs from May 1-31 and last year alone, 83,000 volunteers gave back in 33 countries, contributing to 1.5 million volunteer hours in 2024, for the second consecutive year, more than any other company in the world.

"For over two decades, TELUS has been guided by our deeply-rooted philosophy, 'We Give Where We Live', making a promise to put our communities and customers first," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. "Since 2000, our team members and retirees have contributed 2.4 million days of service globally, exemplifying our position as the most giving company in the world. As we celebrate this milestone year, I could not be more proud of the role our team has played in helping build stronger, more resilient communities."

With recent studies highlighting that one in five Canadians now rely on charitable services to meet essential needs, and more than half of charities unable to keep pace with current demand, TELUS' longstanding commitment to giving back has never been more vital.

"The support from TELUS team members through TELUS Days of Giving has been transformational for our mission to combat child hunger in British Columbia," said Joanne Griffiths, Co-Founder and Director of Strategic Partnerships. "What began as serving 20 children in 2012 has grown to supporting more than 6,000 kids with reliable access to food every weekend. TELUS team members don't just pack backpacks, they create a ripple effect of positive change in our communities. Their consistent support, especially during TELUS Days of Giving, helps ensure no child has to worry about where their next meal is coming from."

To learn more about TELUS' commitment to creating positive change in communities where team members live, work, and serve, and to join in building a friendlier future for all, visit telus.com/purpose .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company, generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. Our TELUS Health business is enhancing 76 million lives worldwide through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. Our TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods business utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs including 2.4 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world's most giving company. For more information, visit telus.com or follow @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Saara Rahikka

TELUS Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.