TELUS has already connected more than 1.9 million homes and businesses in B.C. with TELUS PureFibre, including more than 280,000 in rural areas.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - TELUS is investing $17 billion to significantly expand and improve its network infrastructure and operations across British Columbia over the next five years, supporting innovation, growth and strong, vibrant communities. This investment is also part of a larger commitment to deploy $73 billion across Canada by 2028 to develop infrastructure, improve sustainability and advance its network technology. These investments are critical to connecting British Columbians with the people, resources and information that enrich their lives and underscores TELUS' unwavering commitment to advancing technology and connectivity nationwide. Since 2000, TELUS has invested more than $63 billion in British Columbia to build and develop network infrastructure, operations and spectrum, connecting families and businesses to its world-leading 5G and TELUS PureFibre networks and cementing TELUS' position as the province's best internet service provider.*

"At TELUS, we know that a reliable and powerful network is essential in keeping British Columbians connected to the people, information and resources that matter most," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. "That is why we are investing more than $17 billion in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum in British Columbia over the next five years, bringing our total commitment to $73 billion across Canada by 2028. These investments will ensure that our customers continue to benefit from the best network experience in the world, which facilitates crucial, generational changes in healthcare, education, teleworking, the environment and our digital economy and societies. Perhaps most importantly, our networks also bridge digital and socioeconomic divides, so every member of our society has the opportunity to reach their full potential."

TELUS is shaping the future by using its world-leading networks to enhance productivity and foster positive innovations in health, education, agriculture, climate change, energy, transportation and social equity, helping to fuel economic growth across the province. Driven by a deep sense of compassion and inspired by its dedicated team, TELUS is committed to addressing the most pressing challenges of today. The company is focused on delivering industry-best technology solutions and programs that positively impact lives, with ongoing plans through 2028 to make a meaningful difference in British Columbia and across Canada.

Now through 2028 in British Columbia, TELUS is:

Enhancing its world-leading networks to make them faster, smarter and greener TELUS is enhancing its 5G network with ORAN technology across B.C. and Canada , creating more reliable, adaptable and faster connections. It's not just smarter, it's also kinder to the planet by using resources more efficiently and cutting down on energy use. TELUS is using AI and advanced analytics to plan new infrastructure builds that will optimize coverage and network performance. In 2024, TELUS plans to double the number of new cell towers built across British Columbia in 2023 – expanding coverage in areas including Burnaby , Surrey , Kelowna and Vancouver , including a strategic partnership with the CRTC to expand coverage to rural areas along Highway 20. Over the past decade, TELUS has connected more than 1.9 million homes and businesses in B.C. with TELUS PureFibre, including more than 280,000 in rural areas.



Celebrating ten years and 215,000 people served by TELUS Mobile Health Clinics TELUS Health for Good Mobile Clinics are providing healthcare to the most marginalized among us while respecting their privacy and dignity. With over $13 million invested in cash, in-kind contributions, time and support nationwide, the program is now celebrating 10 years of providing care in 25 Canadian communities. In B.C. alone, TELUS Health for Good has supported over 77,000 patient visits through its mobile health clinics. With more than 2,500 clinicians using TELUS Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) and more than 17,000 registered TELUS Virtual Pharmacy users, TELUS is transforming access to healthcare for people in British Columbia . TELUS Health and the Island Health Authority are collaborating to provide people who are living with an eating disorder with free access to counselling, dietetics, psychology and primary care support. This provides patients with access to a province-wide pool of experienced clinicians who they can access at their fingertips.



Cheering on the Whitecaps and inspiring youth through sport In 2023, TELUS became the premier partner and jersey sponsor of the Vancouver Whitecaps, taking significant steps to support local youth and vulnerable communities. This initiative is part of TELUS' broader effort to engage with more than 4,000 young individuals in Vancouver each year through various programs, including the Community Soccer Experience which extends soccer opportunities to underserved areas across British Columbia . Through the partnership, TELUS has provided more than 100 scholarships to help eliminate financial barriers for aspiring players. In June 2023 , TELUS proudly partnered with Canada Soccer, aligning with the excitement of the FIFA Women's World Cup. Additionally, as the title partner of the Canadian Championship – the exclusive pathway for Canadian clubs to the CONCACAF Champions League – TELUS is not just sponsoring, it is actively fostering the growth of soccer. The company's involvement supports the sport's development locally and contributes to its global reach, creating new opportunities for youth engagement and stimulating economic benefits through increased sports participation and event hosting. TELUS is also the title sponsor of the SheCan Coach program, a national coach recruitment, development and training program with the goal of ensuring more women and girls can enjoy the benefits of soccer by addressing the current challenges they face relating to participation. In April 2023 , TELUS partnered with the Canadian Premier League (CPL) and rallied Canadians to support those in need by collecting gently-used equipment with all 8 CPL teams and redistributing the items collected to underprivileged communities nationwide, helping to create opportunities for soccer participation in Canada while inspiring youth to reach their full potential through sport.



Innovating for a more sustainable future TELUS' 2023 Sustainability and ESG Report highlights its significant efforts and progress to meet the company's ambitious goal to use 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025. Notably, TELUS has issued six sustainability-linked bonds since 2021 totaling CAD 3.7 billion and USD 900 million , tying the progress on reaching its science-based operational decarbonization goals to its financing needs. The company's dedication to environmental goals has earned it a spot on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the 23 rd consecutive year. Notably, TELUS offers internet and mobile connectivity to allow its customers to live, work, learn, shop and see a doctor - virtually - from anywhere, thereby reducing unnecessary commuting and helping its customers transition to a low-carbon, nature-positive future. Continuing its emphasis on sustainability, TELUS has successfully diverted over 15 million devices from landfills and has up-cycled or recycled more than four million mobile devices since 2005. To help bridge the digital divide, TELUS has donated more than 32,000 devices to help keep those in need connected and since 2001, has donated more than 38,000 computers to the Government of Canada's Computers for School program. With a commitment to use technology, ecological knowledge and social engagement to protect and enhance ecosystems, Shakti by TELUS aims to plant at least 5 million trees annually in Western Canada , reinforcing TELUS' significant strides toward a sustainable future. In 2023, TELUS and the Vancouver Whitecaps teamed up with Ocean Wise to collect over 100 kilograms of waste from Spanish Banks beach in Vancouver as part of the 18 th annual TELUS Days of Giving. TELUS also sponsored Ocean Wise's sea kelp nursery in West Vancouver and provided funds for their underwater drone to monitor and help restore kelp forests – with benefits extending far beyond the region.



Stepping up for British Columbians when they need us most TELUS is dedicated to safeguarding Canadian communities against wildfires through strategic investments via the TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good in technologies like Dryad Networks' ultra-early forest fire detection systems. In 2023, TELUS donated $5 million in cash and in-kind support for wildfire relief efforts, including crucial connectivity for first responders and affected individuals. This contribution also supported a 24-hour crisis line, provided comfort kits for those displaced, and donations to critical organizations like the Canadian Red Cross, Salvation Army, Skwlax te Secwepemc, B.C. SPCA, Mamas for Mamas, B.C. Cattlemen's Association and local food banks, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to community support during crises.



Advancing its commitment to reconciliation In July 2023 , TELUS announced a doubling of its commitment to the TELUS Indigenous Communities Fund from $1 million to $2 million over the next five years. The fund offers grants for Indigenous-led social, health and community programs. Since its inception in November 2021 , TELUS has distributed $575,000 in cash donations to 29 community programs supporting food security, education, cultural and linguistic revitalization, wildfire relief efforts, and the health, mental-health and well-being of Indigenous Peoples across Canada . TELUS has contributed more than $6.2 million to local content creators since 2018, funding over 550 Indigenous projects across B.C. and Alberta through TELUS STORYHIVE and TELUS originals . TELUS rebranded several service vehicles in Prince George and surrounding areas with meaningful artwork by local Indigenous artist, Johnny Kelto III of the Nadleh Whut'en Yinka Dene people. TELUS is proud to be the first multi-year partner of the Indigenous-led grassroots Moose Hide Campaign movement, whose mission is to end gender-based violence. In 2023, TELUS corporate stores distributed more than 8,300 Moose Hide pins to customers, helping spark over 41,000 conversations about the issue of gender-based violence. This partnership is one of the key actions of TELUS' response to the 231 Calls for Justice , and helps ensure TELUS is a safe and culturally responsive company for team members, customers and partners. In 2023, TELUS contributed $50,000 toward the launch of B.C. Tech's groundbreaking Indigenous-led Tech Company Accelerator program, aimed at uplifting and supporting Indigenous entrepreneurs in the technology industry. This program provides Indigenous-led tech businesses with the opportunity to grow visibility and strengthen their networks.



From 2000 through 2023, TELUS has invested $259 billion nationally in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum, including more than $63 billion in British Columbia. These investments are consistent with TELUS' capital expenditure guidance for 2024 as disclosed in the company's fourth quarter 2023 results and 2024 targets news release dated February 9, 2024.

TELUS also embraces tax morality as a means of further investing in the communities it serves. Since 2000, TELUS has paid approximately $57 billion in total tax and spectrum remittances to federal, provincial, and municipal governments across Canada, consisting of corporate income taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, employer portion of payroll taxes, various regulatory fees, and spectrum remittances, including more than $2.3 billion in taxes in 2023 alone. These funds support public works projects, education, healthcare, cultural pursuits, and other initiatives that improve the social and economic well-being of the communities TELUS operates in.

Since 2000, TELUS, its team members and retirees have provided over $350 million in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs and volunteered 8.4 million hours to charities and community organizations located in British Columbia.

