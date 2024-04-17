Investment to focus on building next-generation networks, fueling innovation and sustainability, and driving economic growth

CALGARY, AB, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - TELUS is committing $135 million in Calgary this year to significantly expand and improve its infrastructure, operations and services. These investments are critical to connecting Calgarians with the people, resources and information that enrich their lives and underscores TELUS' unwavering commitment to Alberta. Since 2000, TELUS has invested more than $60 billion in Alberta to build and develop network infrastructure, operations and spectrum, connecting families and businesses to TELUS' world-leading 5G and TELUS PureFibre networks and cementing TELUS' position as the province's best internet service provider.*

"We live in a digital world, and this investment continues TELUS' legacy of making vital contributions to advance the economic strength and social vitality of Calgary and the province of Alberta," said Navin Arora, Executive Vice President, TELUS and President, TELUS Business Solutions, TELUS Health, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods, and TELUS Partner Solutions. "This investment is driven by our purpose to enact meaningful change for people in Calgary and around the world, to empower communities, drive innovation and sustainability, and build a friendly future for everyone who lives, works and serves in the great City of Calgary."

"Calgarians have been and will always be innovators at their core, and we see global challenges being solved every day." said Brad Parry, President and CEO, Calgary Economic Development and CEO, Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund. "TELUS' significant investment to expand connectivity in Calgary, and our province, builds upon our momentum as an innovative, future-focused city, and helps position our city as a top destination for companies, capital and talent."

In our digital economy, TELUS is shaping the future by using its world-leading networks to enhance productivity and foster positive innovations in health, education, agriculture, climate change, energy, transportation and social equity, helping to fuel economic growth across the province. Driven by a deep sense of compassion and inspired by its dedicated team, TELUS is committed to addressing the most pressing challenges of our time. The company is focused on delivering industry-best technology solutions and programs that positively impact lives, with ongoing plans through 2028 to make a meaningful difference in Alberta and across Canada.

Now through 2028 in Calgary, TELUS is:

Enhancing our world-leading networks and making them even faster, smarter, and greener TELUS is enhancing Canada's 5G network with ORAN technology across Alberta and Canada , creating more reliable, faster connections. It's not just smarter; it's also kinder to our planet by using resources more efficiently and cutting down on energy use.



Empowering Canadian businesses through Stand With Owners Through #StandWithOwners TELUS has proudly committed more than $3.5 million since 2020, championing hundreds of owners and small businesses with funding, advertising and technology to help their business grow and thrive, empowering them so they continue to move our economy and society forward. ○ As part of TELUS' greater commitment to the growth of Canadian business, over $450 million has been invested to support entrepreneurs, start-ups and leaders of tomorrow through the TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good and TELUS Ventures since their respective inception dates in 2020 and 2001.



Celebrating 5 years of making healthcare more accessible in Calgary Since 2019, TELUS Health for Good Mobile Clinics have enabled the delivery of healthcare for marginalized Calgarians. The program has served more than 12,000 patient visits working in partnership with The Alex, preventing thousands of emergency room visits and easing the burden on Calgary's healthcare facilities. Across Canada , TELUS has committed over $13 million in cash, in-kind contributions, time and support.



Creating a more sustainable food system with TELUS Agriculture In 2021, TELUS invested $1 million into the Olds College Smart Farm, kickstarting efforts to drive the sustainable production of food, reflecting our commitment to smarter farming and highlighting the crucial role of technology in feeding our growing world efficiently and sustainably.



Innovating for a more sustainable future in Alberta and beyond TELUS' 2023 Sustainability Report highlights our significant efforts and progress to meet our ambitious goal to use 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025. Notably, TELUS recently issued two sustainability-linked bonds totaling $1.35 billion . Our dedication to environmental goals has earned us a spot on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the 23 rd consecutive year. In 2023, TELUS emphasized its leadership in sustainability by celebrating Circular Economy Month, having successfully diverted 15 million devices from landfills and upcycled or recycled four million mobile devices since 2010. With nearly 6 million trees planted in 2023 alone, TELUS is intensifying its reforestation efforts in Alberta . Our innovative partnerships, like those with Flash Forest, utilize drones for rapid reforestation, helping to restore vital ecosystems and natural habitats.



Highlighting Indigenous voices and stories TELUS has contributed over $6.2 million to local content creators since 2018, funding over 550 Indigenous projects across B.C. and Alberta through TELUS STORYHIVE and TELUS originals . STORYHIVE On Location with Braden Kadlun is a livestream series that explores conversations with various Indigenous businesses, artists, entrepreneurs and storytellers from the community of Calgary and Lloydminster . The project highlights a unique and locally reflective perspective on community life. Watch this project now on TELUS Optik TV channel 9 and YouTube . As part of the TELUS Indigenous Communities Fund, which offers grants up to $50,000 for Indigenous-led social, health and community programs, Big Horn Health Services in Alberta received funds to support Goodstoney First Nation through their Big Horn Reserve Recreation Facility Project. A new accessible playground will foster community-wellness and be equipped with a range of play experiences to meet the physical, cognitive and social needs of children and youth.



Stepping up for Albertans when they need us most TELUS is dedicated to safeguarding Canadian communities against wildfires through strategic investments via the TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good in technologies like Dryad Networks' ultra-early forest fire detection systems and Flash Forest's reforestation unmanned aerial vehicles. In 2023, TELUS donated $5 million in cash and in-kind support for wildfire relief efforts, including crucial connectivity for first responders and affected individuals. This contribution also supported a 24-hour crisis line, provided comfort kits for those displaced, and enhanced fundraising efforts for key charities, showcasing TELUS' commitment to leveraging technology for better disaster response and ongoing support for the community.



From 2000 through 2023, TELUS has invested $259 billion nationally in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum. These investments are consistent with TELUS' capital expenditure guidance for 2024 as disclosed in our fourth quarter 2023 results and 2024 targets news release dated February 9, 2024.

TELUS also embraces tax morale as a means of further investing in our communities. Since 2000, TELUS has paid approximately $57 billion in total tax and spectrum remittances to our federal, provincial and municipal governments across Canada, consisting of corporate income taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, employer portion of payroll taxes, various regulatory fees and spectrum remittances, including more than $2.3 billion in taxes in 2023 alone. These funds support public works projects, education, healthcare, cultural pursuits and other initiatives that improve the social and economic well-being of our communities.

TELUS' commitment to Calgary extends well beyond investments in operations and infrastructure. Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have provided over $65 million in cash, in-kind and program contributions and volunteered more than 1.2 million hours of service in support of charities and community organizations located in Calgary.

Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have provided over $265 million in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs and volunteered 3.7 million hours to charities and community organizations located in Alberta.

This news release contains statements about future events and plans that are forward-looking, including statements relating to TELUS' infrastructure, operations, services and spectrum investment plans, anticipated connections to our PureFibre network footprint, and our environmental targets. These forward-looking statements are made based on a number of assumptions and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them as there is significant risk that actual results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements, including as a result of risks relating to regulatory decisions and developments, the competitive environment in which we operate, and our operating and financial results.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are subject to the cautionary note and based on the assumptions, qualifications and risks described in detail in TELUS' 2023 annual Management's discussion and analysis, which is incorporated by reference herein, and in other TELUS public disclosure documents and filings with securities commissions in Canada (on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca) and in the United States (on EDGAR at sec.gov). Forward-looking statements describe TELUS' expectations and are based on our assumptions as at the date of this press release and are subject to change. These statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable securities laws in Canada and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Except as required by law, TELUS disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $20 billion in annual revenue and over 19 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS' global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 32 countries around the world, TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across strategic industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others.

TELUS Health is a global healthcare leader, which provides employee and family primary and preventive healthcare and wellbeing solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS' strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventive and mental health outcomes covering nearly 70 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS and our team to contribute $1.7 billion, including 2.2 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let's make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us at @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

