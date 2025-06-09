Investment to support wireless coverage in rural areas, growth of PureFibre footprint and restoration and upgrades for Jasper to support wildfire recovery

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - TELUS is investing more than $13.5 billion over the next five years to expand and enhance its network infrastructure and operations across Alberta. As Canada navigates a challenging economic environment and seeks to attract more investments in the country to stimulate growth, this commitment to the province's future will help fuel homegrown innovation and support the prosperity of urban and rural communities. This investment builds on an impressive track record, with TELUS having invested more than $63 billion in Alberta since 2000, and is part of a larger commitment to deploy a total of $70 billion by 2029 across Canada to boost productivity and support a robust national economy.

"For more than 125 years, TELUS has been headquartered in Western Canada, building a legacy of advancing Alberta's economic and social prosperity. Indeed, against a backdrop of macroeconomic uncertainty, TELUS stands as one of the few companies committing to bold, future-focused technology investments. We recognize that sustained, transformative capital deployment is not only critical for advancing digital inclusion, but also for unleashing Alberta's full economic potential in the years to come," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. "The $13.5 billion investment we are making across Alberta transcends traditional connectivity; it is powering advanced digital services, fuelling innovation across all sectors of the economy and propelling our productivity as a nation. Moreover, this investment is a cornerstone of Canada's competitiveness on the global stage, driving critical transformational change and advancing our leadership in Canadian AI sovereignty, innovation and development. Crucially, TELUS' capital investments empower a more resilient and inclusive society, enabling us to remediate the environmental state of our planet through technology virtualization and bridge socio-economic and geographic divides, particularly in rural and Indigenous communities. Through our team's passionate efforts, we are ensuring that all of our fellow Canadians can fully participate in, and benefit from, the digital economy and our digital societies for generations to come."

"TELUS' investment of $13.5 billion in Alberta is a significant boost to our province's technological infrastructure and economic landscape," said Premier Danielle Smith. "This initiative will enhance connectivity in both urban and rural areas, support vital Jasper wildfire recovery efforts, and drive forward our commitment to innovation and growth."

Now through 2029 in Alberta, TELUS is:

Deploying targeted enhancements to our 5G and LTE services at 69 sites province-wide this year, significantly increasing wireless coverage and capacity to future-enable the needs of our customers and communities

Addressing the increasing demand for affordable rental housing by redeveloping old TELUS central office buildings as part of our world-leading copper retirement program. Advancing our journey to net-zero, we continue to support the circular economy by reclaiming and repurposing legacy copper networks, helping to meet Canada's need for this important resource. To date, we have mined more than 4,600 tonnes of copper from our network and enabled a reduction of 9,300 tonnes of GHG emissions – equal to removing nearly 2,000 cars from roads for a year

Bringing TELUS PureFibre connectivity to more homes and businesses across Alberta, including a further commitment to expanding rural and Indigenous connectivity by connecting every household on Tallcree First Nation lands in northern Alberta by June 2025, while expanding PureFibre in Ontario and Quebec to further elevate TELUS as a national provider

Further supporting the TELUS Internet, Mobility, and Tech for Good programs as well as TELUS Wise. Since inception, these initiatives have helped bridge digital divides for 250,000 people across Alberta while ensuring they remain safe in our digital world

Growing the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation and TELUS Community Boards, which have given $7.6 million in grants since 2018 to local youth-focused charities to enable health and education programming in Alberta

Supporting a healthier population through accessible healthcare solutions and programs with TELUS Health such as the launch of Precision Health, a new cutting-edge preventive health service in Calgary that offers a revolutionary approach to health optimization by using advanced imaging, lab and genetic testing to analyze vast data points, providing unparalleled insights into individuals' current health status and future wellbeing

Fostering community connection through meaningful partnerships with sports and cultural organizations, such as Calgary Flames, Calgary Roughnecks, Calgary Stampeders, Edmonton Elks, Spruce Meadows, Red Deer Rebels and TELUS World of Science Edmonton and TELUS Spark in Calgary

Over the last 24 years, TELUS has invested $276 billion in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum nationally. Additionally since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees provided over $285 million in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs and volunteered 4 million hours to charities and community organizations located in Alberta.

These investments are consistent with TELUS' capital expenditure guidance for 2025 as disclosed in the company's fourth quarter 2024 results and 2025 targets news release dated February 12, 2025 and in the company's first quarter 2025 results news release dated May 9, 2025.

TELUS also embraces tax morality as a means of further investing in our communities. Since 2000, TELUS has paid approximately $61 billion in total tax and spectrum remittances to our federal, provincial and municipal governments across Canada, consisting of corporate income taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, employer portion of payroll taxes, various regulatory fees and spectrum remittances, including more than $2.3 billion in taxes in 2024 alone. These funds support public works projects, education, healthcare, cultural pursuits and other initiatives that improve the social and economic well-being of our communities.

