TELUS Esports Series partners with Android to bring the biggest gaming tournament to North America, powered by TELUS Arena

Canadian and American gamers of all skill levels encouraged to join the biggest esport series featuring Apex Legends, Rocket League, and Valorant

TELUS Esport Series gives gamers the chance to win more than $50,000 in cash prizing

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - TELUS Esports Series powered by TELUS Arena, a nationwide gaming platform that supports and empowers esport players, returns this fall. In partnership with Android, TELUS Esports Series is opening the tournament to gamers across North America for the first time, featuring Apex Legends, Rocket League, and Valorant. Canadian and American gamers aged 15 and up can register and qualify at www.telus.com/tes4 by September 22 at 11:59 p.m. EST to play for a chance to win from a $50,000 CAD cash prize pool.

"The TELUS Esports Series is about bringing people together through gaming, now reaching even more players across North America," said Amit Nag, Vice-President of SmartHome, Entertainment and Transformation at TELUS. "By partnering with Android, we're creating the ultimate gaming experience for players to compete and connect, backed by TELUS' world-leading technology and commitment to digital literacy."

Since the first TELUS Esports Series in 2021, TELUS has been dedicated to creating products, services, and premier gaming events that provide Canadians meaningful opportunities to participate in organized esports. With its leading PureFibre Internet solutions to best-in-class award-winning 5G mobile networks , TELUS has become the preferred choice for Canadian gamers.

"The gaming community continues to grow, and the TELUS Esports Series unites players from all over Canada and the US," said Tanya Madan, Global Marketing Director of Android. "Android is ecstatic to be a part of this exhilarating movement, partnering with TELUS' Esports Series to showcase how Google on Android and Gemini can unlock new opportunities for gamers, making gaming more accessible and inclusive for everyone."

In addition to the tournament, TELUS is extending its digital literacy program, TELUS Wise ™, to all gamers in Canada, offering online tips and tricks to foster healthy gaming habits. Players on TELUS' PureFibre Internet network will also benefit from low latency and the fastest upload and download speeds, for the most responsive gaming experience.

Registration for TELUS Esports Series is now open to all players in Canada and the United States aged 15 and up. Players of all skill levels from casual gamers to seasoned professionals can join this inclusive gaming experience. To sign up for the tournament and learn more about prizing, visit www.telus.com/tes4 .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $20 billion in annual revenue and over 19 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS' global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 32 countries around the world, TELUS Digital Experience (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across strategic industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others.

TELUS Health is a global healthcare leader, which provides employee and family primary and preventive healthcare and wellbeing solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS' strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventive and mental health outcomes covering over 75 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS and our team to contribute $1.7 billion, including 2.2 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let's make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us at @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lena Chen

TELUS Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.