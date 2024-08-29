By bundling their services into one package, TELUS and Koodo customers can save up to 20% and enjoy French-language and international content from multiple streaming services, all from just $25 a month.

MONTREAL, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, TELUS announced the expansion of EnContinu+, a new streaming offering with packages including Club illico, Netflix and Prime Video for TELUS and Koodo customers. Online streaming service lovers can now access plenty of French-language titles, along with an array of international content, from the comfort of their homes or on the go, by bundling their favourite streaming services together in one place. These affordable packages are available from just $25 a month, close to 20% savings off the prices of the individual services.

By bringing three of Quebec's most popular streaming services into one plan, EnContinu+ has everything you need for the perfect binge-watching marathon, from heartwarming sitcoms and classic movies to captivating documentary series. Among this fall's most eagerly awaited titles and the most popular series right now on Club illico are the Quebec series Société Distincte, a mysterious and action-packed tale that reached over a million viewers shortly after its release; the third season of the police series Portrait-robot; and starting September 19, the new drama series Danse!, a fictional adaptation of the reality show Révolution written by Sarah-Maude Beauchesne. Viewers also won't want to miss the exclusive series 1883, available since June, and the first season of 1923, both mini-series based on the smash hit Yellowstone. On October 23, Club illico will rebrand as illico+ following its merger with Vrai. This change will offer fans of French-language entertainment a broader selection of content catering to diverse tastes, all conveniently available in one location. On Netflix, Jusqu'au déclin, the first Netflix film from Quebec, is a must-see, along with the Ricardo Trogi classics 1981 and 1987. Finally, on Prime Video, the documentary I Am: Céline Dion is a must-watch, as is LOL: Last One Laughing, for anyone in the mood for a good laugh.

"We're proud to be the first in Quebec to offer a streaming bundle including French-language content on EnContinu+, in addition to ICI TOU.TV EXTRA, which is already included with subscriptions to our mobile and wireline services," says Nathalie Dionne, Regional Vice-President, Marketing for TELUS in Quebec. "Our priority is to continue developing our range of products and services to offer our valued customers an unsurpassed entertainment experience. The new EnContinu+ bundle that includes Club illico, Netflix and Prime Video allows us to expand the range of content we offer with thousands of hours of French-language content and original productions from right here in Quebec, while also celebrating and supporting Quebec culture in all its forms. TELUS, formerly Québec-Téléphone, is celebrating close to 100 years of history, innovation, and close connections with the Quebec community. For TELUS, it's essential to ensure that our offerings resonate with our customers here."

EnContinu+ offers two exciting new streaming bundles:

Basic Plan: Ideal for streaming enthusiasts seeking great value, this bundle includes Netflix Standard with ads, Club illico, Prime Video and TELUS Films & Series from just $25 /month .

Ideal for streaming enthusiasts seeking great value, this bundle includes Netflix Standard with ads, Club illico, Prime Video and TELUS Films & Series from just . Premium Plan: Perfect for those desiring ad-free streaming experience and exceptional value, this bundle includes Netflix Premium, Club illico, Prime Video and TELUS Films & Series for $38 /month.

EnContinu+ includes not only Prime Video, but a full membership to Amazon Prime (valued at $9.99 per month or $99 per year), giving customers access to unlimited fast, free delivery on millions of items, including One-Day Delivery to most cities and towns and Same Day Delivery in select cities, ad-free listening of millions of songs on Amazon Music Prime, free gaming benefits with Prime Gaming, thousands of books with Prime Reading, unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, among others.

Streaming fans can easily add the new EnContinu+ streaming bundle to eligible TELUS and Koodo services directly via their accounts. Last spring, Koodo launched the Happy Stack offer, which gives Quebec residents even more reasons to smile by bundling affordable home Internet, phone and entertainment services. Plus, TELUS and Koodo home Internet and mobility customers also get access to content from ICI TOU.TV EXTRA at no cost. They can watch content on multiple devices simultaneously, including their TVs, smartphones, tablets and laptops. Customers can manage all of their subscriptions in one place, and binge watch their favourite movies and TV shows at home or on the go – any time, any place. Most of the existing subscribers with one or more of the four streaming services can now link their existing accounts to the EnContinu+ bundle and enjoy incredible savings without any changes to their settings, viewing history or profiles. For more information and to subscribe to EnContinu+, visit telus.com/streamplus.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T) (NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $20 billion in annual revenue and over 19 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS' global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 32 countries around the world, TELUS Digital Experience (TSX: TIXT) (NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across strategic industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others.

TELUS Health is a global healthcare leader, which provides employee and family primary and preventive healthcare and wellbeing solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS' strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventive and mental health outcomes covering over 75 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS and our team to contribute $1.7 billion, including 2.2 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let's make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us at @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

About Netflix

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services, with 278 million paying members in more than 190 countries who enjoy TV series, movies and games in a wide variety of languages and genres. Members can stream content, pause it, and continue watching wherever and whenever they like. They can also change their plan at any time.

About Club illico

Launched in 2013, Club illico offers a wide range of French-language streaming content available by subscription in Canada. Club illico offers unlimited access to an impressive catalogue of original series, recent movies, and exclusives from the biggest studios in Canada and abroad. On October 23, Club illico and Vrai will merge to become illico+. The illico+ platform will bring together the fictional, specialized, and unscripted content that has made Club illico and Vrai famous over the years, and is sure to appeal to current and future subscribers alike. For more details on Club illico, visit clubillico.com

