VANCOUVER, BC, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - TELUS Digital, the global technology division of TELUS Corporation (TSX: T) (NYSE: TU) specializing in digital customer experiences (CX) and future-focused digital transformations, today released a new sponsored IDC InfoBrief: From Efficiency to Excellence: Driving Enterprise Value through CX Partnerships. The findings indicate a missed opportunity: enterprises are using CX partners primarily for support and cost optimization, but rarely expanding partnerships to include revenue growth and customer acquisition strategies.

Findings from an IDC InfoBrief sponsored by TELUS Digital highlight a major opportunity for enterprises to get more value from their CX partnerships. (CNW Group/TELUS Digital)

IDC surveyed enterprise buyers and decision-makers on the following question: Which are the main customer care/contact center functions you currently outsource or would most likely outsource to a third-party provider? The findings show:

Customer analytics (27%)

Tech support and help desk (24%)

Customer retention management (22%)

Customer service (20%)

Inbound B2B sales (17%)

Customer acquisition management (15%)

Inbound B2C sales (9%)

Outbound B2B and B2C sales were the least outsourced functions, ranking below inbound B2C sales, which underscores a significant opportunity gap: while enterprises confidently outsource analytics and support, they hesitate to leverage partners for proactive revenue-driving functions like sales and customer acquisition.

How do enterprises choose CX partners?

Enterprises know what they want from a CX partner. The IDC research shows that when selecting a third-party provider for business process outsourcing services, the top five criteria to shortlist vendors are:

Contract pricing options and flexibility (price, rate, performance) (28%)

Use of intellectual property and critical technologies, such as AI, machine learning and data analytics for organizational agility and workflow process transformation (24%)

Talent skills at vendor (24%)

Provides dedicated team with access to vendor executives (21%)

Provides credible and compelling examples or use cases of ROI (20%)

While pricing options and flexibility in contract structures rank as the primary selection criterion, the survey responses also highlight a desire to work with providers with practical strengths, such as top talent and the use of AI and analytics. Although enterprises currently leverage these strengths primarily for customer service, the same skilled agents, data access and technology can help companies with customer acquisition and revenue growth. For example, a CX partner equipped with AI-enabled account intelligence and analytics can identify high-potential prospects or existing clients showing expansion signals. An outbound B2B sales team can then proactively engage those accounts with tailored outreach, turning data insights into pipeline growth.

The untapped revenue opportunity in CX partnerships

The same research shows that revenue growth ranks second among the results enterprises report from CX partnerships, behind only cost savings. In other words, CX partnerships are already contributing to measurable growth.

However, that growth is largely generated through service-oriented functions such as analytics, retention and support, rather than through proactive B2B sales and customer acquisition programs. Put another way, enterprises are benefiting from their CX partnerships. They are simply not yet extending those partnerships into outbound sales and acquisition initiatives designed to drive growth more directly and at scale.

IDC's survey shows that CX partnerships are in fact delivering quantifiable business results, including:

Cost savings (25%)

Revenue growth (23%)

Productivity gains (22%)

Return on investment (ROI) (21%)

Profitability (20%)

"Our research shows revenue growth ranks among the top business results organizations report achieving through CX partnerships, yet outsourcing remains concentrated in reactive support functions," said Raymond Pucci, Research Director at IDC. "The findings point to a gap between what enterprises want from a CX partner and what they actually delegate, highlighting a clear opportunity to rethink CX outsourcing strategies and expand them into revenue-driving programs."

Why aren't enterprises using CX outsourcing partners for sales and customer acquisition?

Although survey respondents weren't specifically asked why they weren't using CX partners for sales and customer acquisition, they were asked what factors drive the highest level of satisfaction with the CX partner(s) they utilize. The responses could indicate that the way enterprises evaluate outsourcing partnerships is what's limiting their expansion into revenue-driving programs:

Effectively align the delivery of services to the enterprise's business (25%)

Consistently meet service level agreements (SLAs) and key performance indicators (KPIs) (24%)

Improving overall financial management (24%)

Enable improved product innovation and leadership (22%)

"When a CX partnership's performance is measured primarily by service delivery metrics and financial controls, it will most likely remain focused on day-to-day execution rather than expansion into broader value-creation opportunities like revenue growth," said Robin Jakobsen, Director, Product Strategy, CXM, TELUS Digital. "To unlock greater value, enterprises should think about reframing success metrics and partner mandates."

As Jakobsen explains, "The same talent skills, data analytics capabilities and AI technologies that enterprise buyers look for in a CX partner to deliver support and cost optimization can also power revenue-driving programs. This includes outbound B2B and B2C sales, demand generation, customer retention, sales support and sales pipeline acceleration. Working with a forward-thinking CX partner versus one satisfied with the status quo determines whether enterprises can identify and capture revenue-driving opportunities."

TELUS Digital's approach: built for customer acquisition and expansion

TELUS Digital is purpose-built to help enterprises move beyond support and into customer acquisition and expansion. With its leading B2B sales outsourcing capabilities serving global enterprises, the company helps organizations elevate sales operations and evolve sales and marketing ecosystems by combining human expertise with AI-powered technology, backed by data to:

Unlock new growth opportunities with precision-targeted B2B demand generation and lead pipeline support.

with precision-targeted B2B demand generation and lead pipeline support. Enhance conversion at scale through elite inside sales teams that maximize conversion rates and build long-term relationships.

through elite inside sales teams that maximize conversion rates and build long-term relationships. Improve customer lifecycle value with proactive intelligence and personalized experiences across the customer journey.

By delivering tailored, end-to-end sales solutions across pre-sales, demand generation, channel management and customer success management, TELUS Digital helps enterprises build a scalable sales engine that drives measurable growth and strengthens the customer lifecycle.

TELUS Digital delivers award-winning B2B sales performance

TELUS Digital was recently awarded Gold at the 2026 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service in the Demand Generation Program of the Year category. TELUS Digital's B2B Sales Outsourcing team was recognized for its work supporting a leading global fintech's sales operations, helping enhance enterprise lead qualification. The program delivered 47.6% conversion rate growth and $121 million in operating net revenue.

With more than 80,000 specialists across 35+ countries and a client base of over 600 global brands, TELUS Digital brings the scale, expertise and specialized sales capabilities expected from the top B2B lead generation companies and best B2B sales outsourcing companies, helping move CX partnerships from service delivery to revenue growth. Visit https://www.telusdigital.com/solutions/contact-center-outsourcing/b2b-sales-outsourcing

To prevent new customers from becoming churn statistics, download TELUS Digital's 90-day customer activation checklist for B2B customer success and onboarding teams: https://www.telusdigital.com/insights/customer-experience/resource/customer-activation-checklist

About the IDC InfoBrief, sponsored by TELUS Digital: From Efficiency to Excellence: Driving Enterprise Value through CX Partnerships, #US54220426-IB, February 2026 contains data from IDC's 2025 Worldwide Business Outsourcing Services Survey. The survey queried 287 enterprise buyers and decision-makers from organizations with 1,000 or more employees that outsource at least one CX or business process function. Respondents represented multiple industries and global regions, and topics covered included enterprise business priorities, concerns and inhibitors, technology initiatives and vendor selection criteria.

Frequently asked questions:

1. What are TELUS Digital's B2B sales services?



TELUS Digital delivers end-to-end B2B sales outsourcing solutions that help enterprises accelerate revenue growth, improve sales pipeline quality and strengthen customer lifetime value through AI-powered technology, advanced data and experienced sales professionals. Core capabilities include:

Pre-Sales Solutions design digital sales strategies and create unique buyer-seller experiences, engaging customers early in their journey. Services include GTM strategy consulting, tailored UX/UI support and digital marketing.

design digital sales strategies and create unique buyer-seller experiences, engaging customers early in their journey. Services include GTM strategy consulting, tailored UX/UI support and digital marketing. Demand Generation Solutions support top-of-funnel strategy with high-quality, multilingual demand generation and qualification programs, with services in unified content strategy, multichannel lead acquisition, B2B lead generation services, lead qualification/scoring, data driven targeting and comprehensive reporting, enhanced by AI-enabled insights to improve targeting precision and lead quality.

support top-of-funnel strategy with high-quality, multilingual demand generation and qualification programs, with services in unified content strategy, multichannel lead acquisition, B2B lead generation services, lead qualification/scoring, data driven targeting and comprehensive reporting, enhanced by AI-enabled insights to improve targeting precision and lead quality. Inside Sales Solutions are an extension of sales teams, leveraging advanced AI-powered tech, data enabled tools and specialized sales skills to ensure high conversion rates. Services include account management, lead engagement, tailored sales demos, deal negotiations, sales pipeline and CRM management and sales optimization.

are an extension of sales teams, leveraging advanced AI-powered tech, data enabled tools and specialized sales skills to ensure high conversion rates. Services include account management, lead engagement, tailored sales demos, deal negotiations, sales pipeline and CRM management and sales optimization. Channel Management Solutions support partner recruitment, training and enablement to ensure a brand's products are always the first choice. Services include channel acquisition, partner/seller alignment, partner onboarding, training and support, independent software vendor (ISV) support, joint marketing and co-selling and sales incentive programs.

support partner recruitment, training and enablement to ensure a brand's products are always the first choice. Services include channel acquisition, partner/seller alignment, partner onboarding, training and support, independent software vendor (ISV) support, joint marketing and co-selling and sales incentive programs. Customer Success Management Solutions deliver unique experiences to clients, maximizing customer value while supporting the evolving needs of an existing client base. Services include lifecycle management, user training/usage push, retention and renewal management, up-selling and cross-selling, warranty and returns and customer success analytics.

2. Why is TELUS Digital considered one of the best B2B sales outsourcing companies?

TELUS Digital is recognized among the best B2B sales outsourcing companies because it combines AI-powered technology, advanced data analytics and highly trained sales specialists to deliver measurable revenue outcomes. Unlike many traditional sales outsourcing companies that focus primarily on execution, TELUS Digital integrates demand generation, pipeline acceleration, lead qualification and customer lifecycle management into a unified revenue strategy.

For enterprises evaluating B2B sales lead generation companies or B2B sales outsourcing companies, TELUS Digital offers precision-targeted prospecting, marketing and tech-enabled lead generation and inside sales execution that converts high-intent leads into long-term enterprise relationships.

3. How does TELUS Digital compare to other B2B lead generation companies?

Many B2B lead generation companies prioritize lead volume. TELUS Digital focuses on delivering qualified, conversion-ready opportunities that improve pipeline quality and revenue impact. By combining AI-powered insights, human expertise and global scale, TELUS Digital supports both inbound and outbound B2B sales programs, positioning the company among the top B2B lead generation companies serving enterprise clients worldwide.

4. What's the difference between outsourcing reactive CX vs. revenue-driving CX?



Reactive CX outsourcing focuses on service delivery and issue resolution (e.g., customer support, help desk, retention). Revenue-driving CX outsourcing applies CX capabilities to acquisition and expansion outcomes (e.g., lead qualification, inside sales motions, customer growth programs, retention and win back programs) across the customer lifecycle.

5. What CX-driven levers typically create revenue lift (retention, conversion, pipeline quality)?



Revenue lift is often driven by improved retention and reduced churn, higher conversion through better customer insights and journey optimization, and stronger pipeline quality through more accurate targeting, qualification, and timely engagement based on customer signals.

6. How should enterprises scope and pilot a CX partner for customer acquisition/expansion?

Enterprises should start with a defined segment, motion, and measurable outcome (e.g., inbound lead qualification for a product line), align data access and governance, and run a time-bound pilot with clear targets. Successful pilots can then scale into broader acquisition and expansion programs across regions or customer segments.

7. What KPIs should be used to measure revenue-driving CX programs (beyond SLAs)?

Beyond SLAs, revenue-driving CX programs should be measured using pipeline and sales support impact metrics such as qualified opportunities created, conversion rates by stage, revenue influenced, customer acquisition cost (CAC) impact, sales cycle time, retention/expansion rates, and customer lifetime value (CLV).

8. What CX functions are most commonly outsourced today?



According to IDC's InfoBrief, sponsored by TELUS Digital, From Efficiency to Excellence: Driving Enterprise Value through CX Partnerships, customer analytics is the most commonly outsourced CX function (27%), followed by tech support/help desk (24%) and retention management (22%), while customer acquisition management remains lower (15%). This indicates outsourcing is still concentrated in reactive functions versus growth programs.

About TELUS Digital

TELUS Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TELUS Corporation (TSX: T, NYSE: TU), crafts unique and enduring experiences for customers and employees, and creates future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for our clients. We are the brand behind the brands. Our global team members are both passionate ambassadors of our clients' products and services, and technology experts resolute in our pursuit to elevate their end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, and drive continuous innovation. Our portfolio of end-to-end, integrated capabilities include customer experience management, digital solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI-fueled automation, front-end digital design and consulting services, AI & data solutions, including computer vision, and trust, safety and security services. Fuel iXTM is TELUS Digital's proprietary platform and suite of products for clients to manage, monitor, and maintain generative AI across the enterprise, offering both standardized AI capabilities and custom application development tools for creating tailored enterprise solutions.

Powered by purpose, TELUS Digital leverages technology, human ingenuity and compassion to serve customers and create inclusive, thriving communities in the regions where we operate around the world. Guided by our Humanity-in-the-Loop principles, we take a responsible approach to the transformational technologies we develop and deploy by proactively considering and addressing the broader impacts of our work. Learn more at: telusdigital.com

Contacts:

TELUS Digital Media Relations

Jackie Paduano

[email protected]

TELUS Investor Relations

Olena Lobach

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SOURCE TELUS Digital