TELUS originals unveils new documentary slate ahead of spring pitch intake

VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - TELUS originals has unveiled a new slate of 10 documentary projects from British Columbia and Alberta, exploring themes including aging with dignity, mental well being, biodiversity and belonging. The 2026/2027 lineup includes eight documentary features and two shorts, reflecting TELUS' continued commitment to supporting Canadian and Indigenous filmmakers and bringing locally-rooted stories to wider audiences.

"We're proud to support a slate of films that reflects the depth of documentary talent in British Columbia and Alberta and brings forward stories grounded in the lived experiences of the communities we serve," said Teresa Polonio, Managing Production Executive at TELUS. "We believe storytelling can be a powerful force for good, and this newly greenlit slate reflects our commitment to connection, inclusion, wellbeing and environmental stewardship. Together, these projects demonstrate the power of documentary storytelling to capture timely, deeply human experiences that resonate far beyond the screen."

Recently greenlit TELUS originals projects focus on driving community impact, environmental responsibility, and building a sustainable future through stories centering care, connection, inclusion and stewardship. These projects include:

Deb's Return (Sweetgrass Stories Inc.), directed by Kerriann Cardinal and Jules Koostachin and produced by Cardinal, follows Deb Mearns, B.C.'s first Indigenous woman lawyer, as she revisits her activist roots in Vancouver after decades away;

(Sweetgrass Stories Inc.), directed by Kerriann Cardinal and Jules Koostachin and produced by Cardinal, follows Deb Mearns, B.C.'s first Indigenous woman lawyer, as she revisits her activist roots in Vancouver after decades away; Gayblevision (Habitat Productions Inc. and Jack Fox Media), directed by Dave Rodden-Shortt and produced by Jack Fox, tunes into the story of an unlikely crew in 1980 creating one of the first TV shows "by gay people, for gay people";

(Habitat Productions Inc. and Jack Fox Media), directed by Dave Rodden-Shortt and produced by Jack Fox, tunes into the story of an unlikely crew in 1980 creating one of the first TV shows "by gay people, for gay people"; Havrda (Edwin Productions Inc.), directed by Phillip Jarmain and produced by Jarmain and Jules Bertuzzi, follows Nicolas Havrda, a young championship-winning Formula 3 racer in her battle to become the fastest woman on the track and a true Formula 1 contender;

(Edwin Productions Inc.), directed by Phillip Jarmain and produced by Jarmain and Jules Bertuzzi, follows Nicolas Havrda, a young championship-winning Formula 3 racer in her battle to become the fastest woman on the track and a true Formula 1 contender; Match Me If You Can (1001434524 ONTARIO INC.), directed by Betty Xie and produced by Tony Lau, Jay Wu and Alice Wang, captures the stories of first-generation Chinese immigrants navigating dating apps and marriage markets as they seek companionship on their own terms;

(1001434524 ONTARIO INC.), directed by Betty Xie and produced by Tony Lau, Jay Wu and Alice Wang, captures the stories of first-generation Chinese immigrants navigating dating apps and marriage markets as they seek companionship on their own terms; Parrot People (Parrot People Inc.), directed by Rosvita Dransfeld and produced by Dransfeld and Bonnie Thompson, blurs the lines between pet and partner, animal and equal, in its exploration of pets, companionship and mental wellbeing;

(Parrot People Inc.), directed by Rosvita Dransfeld and produced by Dransfeld and Bonnie Thompson, blurs the lines between pet and partner, animal and equal, in its exploration of pets, companionship and mental wellbeing; The Last Weekend at the Lake (Reel Girls Media Inc.), directed and produced by Ava Karvonen, examines an artist's determination to age with dignity and the challenges facing her unpaid caregiver;

(Reel Girls Media Inc.), directed and produced by Ava Karvonen, examines an artist's determination to age with dignity and the challenges facing her unpaid caregiver; To Carry the Sky (Studio BRB Inc.), directed by Josephine Anderson and produced by Jenni Baynham, portrays a mesmerizing foray into the world of altruistic surrogates;

(Studio BRB Inc.), directed by Josephine Anderson and produced by Jenni Baynham, portrays a mesmerizing foray into the world of altruistic surrogates; The Coast Salish Woolly Dog (Sugarbear Productions Inc.), directed and produced by Steven Davies, uncovers the legacy of Sqwiqwmi, a sacred, now-extinct dog breed;

(Sugarbear Productions Inc.), directed and produced by Steven Davies, uncovers the legacy of Sqwiqwmi, a sacred, now-extinct dog breed; Subi + Tina (Inallu Studios Inc), directed by Salima Stanley-Bhanji and produced by Dominique Keller, shares the story of a queer South Asian couple building their own version of family in the prairies;

(Inallu Studios Inc), directed by Salima Stanley-Bhanji and produced by Dominique Keller, shares the story of a queer South Asian couple building their own version of family in the prairies; Where the Heron Lands (Where the Heron Lands Films Ltd.), directed by Gunjan Menon and produced by Saiyam Wakchaure, highlights themes of biodiversity protection as it follows a conservationist embracing her new chapter of life in Canada.

The next TELUS originals' pitch intake window is open from June 1 to 30, 2026. Filmmakers can learn more about the program and pitch process by registering for a virtual information session on Tuesday, April 14 (10 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. MDT) or by visiting www.telus.com/telusoriginals for more details.

For a full lineup of recently greenlit projects and soon-to-be-released films and series, visit www.telus.com/telusoriginals.

About TELUS originals

TELUS originals supports the production of compelling, locally-reflective, social-purpose documentaries and docuseries set in B.C. and Alberta that connect mid-career and established independent filmmakers from diverse identities and communities to local and global audiences. TELUS original films are available free on TELUS Optik TV Video on Demand channel 8, TELUS Stream+, on the TELUS originals YouTube channel and in film festivals globally.

For more media inquiries, please contact:

Chelsea Smyth, [email protected], 403-616-4956

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.